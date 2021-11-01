Dane County mask order extended to Nov. 27, expected to end then

Dane County residents will be required to wear face coverings indoors in public a few more weeks, after health officials on Monday extended a COVID-19 mask mandate until Nov. 27.

But Public Health Madison and Dane County said that "at this point in time," it does not plan to continue the mask requirement beyond that date, meaning the only county in the state with a mask order will no longer have one.

“This decision comes as a result of decreasing case rates, increasing vaccination rates and the expansion of eligibility for booster doses which will only help strengthen our collective immunity,” Janel Heinrich, director of the city-county health department, said in a statement. “It is no coincidence that transmission is dropping; it reflects the result of intentional, effective public health interventions and another incredible effort by the people of Dane County.”

The new order, like the current one set to expire Friday, requires people 2 and older to wear face coverings when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, are present.

Dane County lifted its mask order in early June, when cases of COVID-19 declined dramatically after vaccines became widely available. In August, when the delta variant of the coronavirus surged, the local health department reinstated the mask requirement. Since September, the department has carved out an exemption to allow stage and musical performers to go maskless if they follow a set of criteria.

On Oct. 4, an average of 147 people were testing positive per day, the local department said. On Oct. 28, an average of 88 people were testing positive per day.

However, while the county's weekly rate of new COVID-19 cases dropped from 157 per 100,000 people in late September to 113 per 100,000 as of Monday, that is still considered a high level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, the county had the lowest level of disease activity in the state last week, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The county has Wisconsin's highest COVID-19 vaccination rate, with more than 85% of eligible residents having at least one dose.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, with the CDC expected to make its recommendation Tuesday. The state health department typically follows suit.

The city-county health department said it strongly recommends that schools continue to require masks among students, teachers and staff. One study showed that schools without mask requirements were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID outbreaks than schools with mask requirements, the department said.

“Our main goal with masking guidelines continues to be protecting those most vulnerable to the virus, including unvaccinated children,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We know wearing masks helps keep kids from getting sick in school settings and keeps kids in school."

Dr. Jerry Halverson, chairman of the county Board of Health, said, “We believe the steps we have taken as a community worked; by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors, and taking as many steps as possible to protect ourselves and each other, we have made a real impact.”