Dane County No. 1 in COVID-19 vaccination among large U.S. counties

COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15

• Starting Monday, UW-Madison will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone as young as 12, from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. weekdays, at Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W. Dayton Street. All authorized vaccines are available for those 18 and older on a drop-in basis. Appointments are recommended for younger people to guarantee the Pfizer vaccine, the only one available for them. Go to go.wisc.edu/covid19vaccine or call 608-265-5600.

• At the Alliant Energy Center, vaccination is open 12-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A parent or guardian must accompany people younger than 18 or be available by phone. Appointments are recommended. Go to publichealthmdc.com/appt or call 608-242-6328.

• Medical providers are also offering vaccine. For UnityPoint Health-Meriter, go to go.madison.com/meriter or call 608-417-6262. For UW Health, go to uwhealth.org/vaccine or call (608) 720-5055. For SSM Health, go to go.madison.com/ssmhealth or call 608-250-1222. For Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, go to go.madison.com/ghc or call 608-662-4914.

• Many pharmacies and other venues are also offering immunizations, including the Pfizer vaccine. Go to vaccines.gov or call 844-684-1064.