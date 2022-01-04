Dane County reports 4,166 new COVID-19 cases; Wisconsin passes 1 million mark

More than 4,100 Dane County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the New Year’s weekend as the virus has now infected more than one in six Wisconsinites, according to public health officials.

Another 20 people were hospitalized with the virus, although the Madison and Dane County public health department has not reported any deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Dec. 23, according to state data.

Dane County’s seven-day average case count has now topped 995, more than twice what it was during the previous peak in November 2020, when vaccines were not yet available. But the average weekly number of people hospitalized was only about three-quarters of what it was during that previous wave.

The state confirmed 17,244 new cases between Thursday and Monday, pushing the cumulative number of cases to more than 1 million. The 7-day average for the state was the highest since Nov. 24, 2020.

Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for the city-county health department, said in spite of high vaccination rates, nearly 2% of Dane County residents have tested positive in the past two weeks with the emergence of the omicron variant.

“Omicron is incredibly effective at spreading,” Finke said.

A county order requiring indoor face coverings remains in effect until Feb. 1, but health officials also advise avoiding crowded spaces, staying home when sick, testing and vaccinations.

Hospital leaders have warned the surge, along with a demand for regular care, is straining facilities and staff.

While early data suggest the omicron variant typically causes less severe illness than other strains, any rise in case levels could result in more hospitalizations, especially among people who aren’t vaccinated, health officials say.

Finke said officials are hopeful the county will see fewer hospitalizations with the current wave, either because of the virus’ properties or high levels of immunization.

But she warned that hospitalization numbers are a lagging indicator and “the sheer number of individuals being diagnosed with COVID right now may result in more hospitalizations regardless of how severe omicron may or may not be.”

With nearly one out of every 100 people infected, Dane County’s caseload is considered critically high but stable according to data from the state Department of Health Services.

Over the past week an all-time high 16% of tests administered came back positive, a sign that the supply of tests may not be keeping up with demand. That’s the highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

COVID-19 has claimed 383 Dane County residents so far. The statewide death toll stood at 10,075, with six new deaths reported Monday by the state health department.

The virus continues to infect Black, Hispanic and Native American people at rates more than double that for white people. The infection rate is lowest among Asian people.

Dane County, where 76% of residents are considered fully immunized and almost 81% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, continues to lead the state in vaccination rates.

Statewide, just over 58% of the population is fully vaccinated.

According to state health officials, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 12 times more likely to die from it.

