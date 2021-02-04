Dane County school district demands apology from website for selling 'racist' lesson on slavery

A Dane County school district is demanding a public apology from the website that sold a $4 lesson asking students how they would punish a slave, while also acknowledging the website is where its own sixth-grade teachers got the assignment.
In an assignment Monday, sixth-graders at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie were asked to imagine they were doling out punishments in ancient Mesopotamia. According to a screenshot of the lesson, they were given the following scenario: "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?"
The lesson appeared to come from Teachers Pay Teachers, a website where educators can buy and sell education materials, but the district did not acknowledge the lesson's origin until Thursday.
"We have reached out to the organization Teachers Pay Teachers demanding the removal of this racist activity and a public apology for originating and monetizing it," the district said in a Thursday statement.
Teachers Pay Teachers took the lesson off of its website Monday night, calling it "unacceptable, inappropriate, and antithetical to TpT’s values." In a Monday statement, a spokesperson for the website said it prohibits any resources that are racist, offensive or "trivialize traumatic experiences."
"As soon as we were made aware of this resource, we immediately removed it from the site," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to listen to our community and partner with experts in the field to continuously improve and ensure materials on TpT are appropriate, representative, and accurate."
The Sun Prairie School District has issued an apology, put the group of teachers responsible for the lesson on leave and launched an investigation into the incident. The district said Thursday that its investigation continues and it is working with the community to "address the harm caused by this incident."
"What happened at Patrick Marsh Middle School is not aligned with our equity work," the district said. "It was not approved or endorsed at any level of leadership, and does not define our commitment to and work toward racial equity."
