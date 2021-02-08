Dane County school district says it won't fire administrator in wake of lesson on slavery

Saron's letter does not address any of the other demands but says "systemic racism cannot be addressed randomly."

"We will not be recommending any form of dismissal of the assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and equity for this incident," he says. "The urgency of this work requires a transformational and systemic response."

He says that since Leonard-Witte took her position seven years ago, she's overseen the roll-out of multiple initiatives, including "implementing algebra for all eighth-grade students and eliminating tracking in math"; prohibiting racial harassment as part of the district's anti-bullying policy; staff training in "culturally responsive teaching and learning on culturally and linguistically responsive practices"; and addressing vendors about "racist content in their curriculum and assessment materials."

Tracy Frank, who said she was among the six or seven district families involved in the drafting the letter posted to Change.org on Saturday, said that while the district has had "good intentions" and is doing "important work" on racial equity, there are "no data or evidence of the impact they're looking for."