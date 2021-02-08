Dane County school district says it won't fire administrator in wake of lesson on slavery

The Sun Prairie School District in Dane County said Monday that it will not bow to a demand to fire an administrator overseeing the district's equity work after a group of middle school teachers gave sixth-graders an assignment on the first day of Black History Month that asked them how they would punish a slave.
In a statement responding to an online open letter and petition, superintendent Brad Saron ticks off initiatives overseen by assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte and says "there is no one more committed to equitable outcomes for students than" she is.
The lesson given Feb. 1 during online school for Patrick Marsh Middle School students asked them to imagine that they were doling out punishments in ancient Mesopotamia. The purpose of the lesson — reportedly obtained through the curriculum-sharing website site Teachers Pay Teachers — was to teach students about a set of laws called Hammurabi's Code.
According to a screenshot of the lesson, students were given the following scenario: "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!' How will you punish this slave?"
Some parents, community leaders and activists have criticized the lesson as inappropriate and insensitive, and the district has apologized, put the teachers responsible on leave, launched an investigation and demanded a public apology from Teachers Pay Teachers, which has since called the lesson "unacceptable, inappropriate and antithetical to TpT's values" and removed it from its site.
In addition to firing Leonard-Witte, who is white, the online petition demands:
- The creation of an Equity Department to better recruit and support staff and administrators of color and handle complaints of discrimination throughout the district.
- Consultations with a third party approved by a group of racially diverse community members to help hire and retain more nonwhite staff so that their number "appropriately aligns with the demographics of the student population."
- Work toward having one or more Black or brown staff member in a leadership role at each school building, as well as a "Cultural Family Advocate in each building to help facilitate communication between the schools and families."
- Evaluation of district anti-racist trainings to see if they've been effective.
Saron's letter does not address any of the other demands but says "systemic racism cannot be addressed randomly."
"We will not be recommending any form of dismissal of the assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and equity for this incident," he says. "The urgency of this work requires a transformational and systemic response."
He says that since Leonard-Witte took her position seven years ago, she's overseen the roll-out of multiple initiatives, including "implementing algebra for all eighth-grade students and eliminating tracking in math"; prohibiting racial harassment as part of the district's anti-bullying policy; staff training in "culturally responsive teaching and learning on culturally and linguistically responsive practices"; and addressing vendors about "racist content in their curriculum and assessment materials."
Tracy Frank, who said she was among the six or seven district families involved in the drafting the letter posted to Change.org on Saturday, said that while the district has had "good intentions" and is doing "important work" on racial equity, there are "no data or evidence of the impact they're looking for."
She said the families planned to release a response to Saron's letter before the School Board's meeting Monday night, when the board is scheduled to go into closed session to review Saron's and other administrators' contracts. Frank said the board should "pause" that work until it has a better understanding of the district's progress on racial equity.
This story will be updated.
