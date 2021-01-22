Dane County Sheriff's detectives arrest Middleton woman for Oklahoma homicide

A town of Middleton woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on a homicide warrant out of Wagoner County, Oklahoma, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kore D. Adams, 59, after the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying and locating her, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

The felony warrant out of Wagoner County is for first-degree murder, deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon and was being held at the Dane County Jail.

Schaffer said the female homicide victim was reported missing in the spring of 2020. It was her understanding that Adams and the victim were roommates, Schaffer said.

According to a report by the Tulsa World in June, Adams was arrested in connection with the disappearance of roommate Talina Galloway. Adams had reported Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April.