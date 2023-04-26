The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents of a telephone scammer posing as a local deputy demanding payment for an arrest warrant.

A Madison woman contacted the sheriff's office Monday after receiving a call from an unidentified man claiming to be a deputy. The caller demanded she come to Madison's Public Safety Building with $4,000 in cash to pay for a warrant out for her arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

After receiving the call, the woman contacted the sheriff's office to confirm it was a scam.

"Please be aware that law enforcement will never request money over the telephone or by email," according to a news release from Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer. "These scammers often sound very legitimate and can spoof telephone numbers of the actual law enforcement agency, making the vetting even more difficult."

Officials say some telltale signs of a telephone scam include; not initiating the call; being asked to confirm personal information; being asked to pay with gift cards or pressure to not hang up and pay quickly; and threats.

Anyone who receives a potential scam call is asked to hang up and report the call to local law enforcement.

