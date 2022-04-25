Dane County to pilot license-plate-reading surveillance cameras

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office plans to deploy 25 license plate reading surveillance cameras this summer as part of a yearlong pilot project aimed at studying whether the cameras are associated with less crime and better investigations.

While it’s nearly impossible to be out and about in any urban or suburban area without getting caught on private or government-owned surveillance cameras, the cameras provided to the Sheriff’s Office through a partnership with the National Policing Institute would be the agency’s first, according to agency spokesperson Elise Schaffer.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to participate in this pilot program,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement. “This technology provides us with one more tool in our toolbox to be proactive and increase public safety here in Dane County.”

Made by Atlanta-based Flock Safety, the motion-activated cameras run on power generated by solar panels installed with them. They don’t collect video but rather images of license plates and other vehicle details even when the vehicles are very far away and traveling at speeds of 75 to 80 miles per hour, company spokesperson Holly Beilin said.

The images are uploaded to the cloud through a wireless connection, she said, and plate numbers are run through various law enforcement databases, with any matches sent to police in real time. About 1,300 police agencies in 40 states currently use the cameras, she said.

The cameras do not have facial-recognition technology, according to the company, a feature that’s become a sore spot for some racial-justice activists who say the technology has problems accurately identifying nonwhite faces.

Schaffer said the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t yet decided where to put the cameras, but they’ll only go in places where it has primary responsibility for law enforcement — so not in Madison, Sun Prairie or other municipalities with their own 24/7 police departments. Valued at about $2,500 each per year, the cameras would be provided free through Sheriff’s Office participation in the NPI study. No staff would be added to administer the cameras, Schaffer said, and it was still unclear how much staff time the study would require.

In a two-page brief outlining its study, NPI says “research suggests that LPRs” — license plate readers — “can benefit law enforcement, but that the technology’s impact depends on its implementation.” Specifically, they “can be an effective tool for improving stolen vehicle recovery and arrests for auto thefts.”

Factors affecting their usefulness include how many and how concentrated the cameras are, whether they’re in fixed spots or on squad cars, and what kinds of databases they’re connected to. The NPI study will focus on stationary cameras and whether they are associated with more arrests for vehicle-related and other offenses, as well as whether they improve the quality and speed of investigations and help close more cases.

At a time when about half of the American political spectrum is reexamining policing in the wake of several high-profile police killings, NPI also wants to know whether the cameras “create a pathway for transparency, open discussion and engagement with the community” by understanding how their data are used.

The Madison Police Department’s cameras, however, are “regular CCTV cameras,” said spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, referring to closed-circuit television.

“There is the possibility a license plate may be visible, like on any camera, but our cameras do not have that special technology,” she said.

Going through footage recorded by traditional video cameras can take up significant officer time — a problem Flock says its system helps eliminate by letting officers search images based on vehicle characteristics such as make and color, Beilin said.

One possible location for one or more of the new Sheriff’s Office cameras is an intersection north of Sun Prairie in the town of Bristol where one of the county’s two strip clubs is located, according to town chairman Gerald Derr. Club Bristol at highways N and V saw four shootings in its parking lot or nearby last year. The most recent one, in November, resulted in felony charges against three men.

