Darlington principal, UW-Platteville instructor valued small town education

When Dave Chellevold took a job teaching physical education in Darlington in 1969, he promised his wife, Sheri, they would live there three years and then move to Madison or another bigger city.

They ended up staying 50 years. He worked for the Darlington School District for 30 years, the last 25 as high school principal. Then he taught education part-time at UW-Platteville for 16 years before the couple moved to Mount Horeb in 2019.

In Darlington, they valued the opportunities their three children had as students at a smaller district, and Dave felt he could directly influence their education, Sheri said. “He always wanted to make a difference, to have an impact,” she said.

Chellevold, 79, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 15. He had sleep apnea and asthma, and had recovered from prostate cancer and been treated for an irregular heartbeat, but was otherwise in good health, his wife said.

He became ill the weekend after Thanksgiving and a few days later was taken to UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison, where he was eventually put on a ventilator until he died.

Chellevold grew up on a dairy farm near Ferryville before his family moved when he was in sixth grade to Darlington, a city of 2,300 people about 55 miles southwest of Madison.