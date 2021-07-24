Davante Adams breaks off contract talks with Packers as camp approaches

GREEN BAY — Turns out, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only one who’s unhappy with the Green Bay Packers’ front office.
A pair of NFL sources confirmed Friday an NFL Network report that first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, has cut off contract extension talks with the team — and there are no plans to resume them with training camp set to kick off next week.
Last year, the Packers got a four-year, $70 million extension done with defensive tackle Kenny Clark just before the first practice of camp, and in 2019, they signed defensive end Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20 million extension just before camp started.
That apparently won’t happen now with Adams, who is in the final year of the four-year, $58 million extension he signed as the 2017 regular season drew to a close.
NFL Network reported that after months of negotiations, talks had broken off and that the sides are now “in a bad place” — a phrase that is particularly troubling for Packers fans given that Rodgers, coming off his third NFL MVP award and displeased with the general manager Brian Gutekunst, team president/CEO Mark Murphy and executive vice president/chief contract negotiator Russ Ball, is not expected to report with the rest of the veterans on Tuesday.
Adams said last month that he would report to camp even if he did not have a new contract, saying he wasn’t about to incur fines for holding out.
“I’ll be here. I signed up to go to work and play,” Adams said at the team’s mandatory minicamp, during which he did side work and drills but no 11-on-11 periods during practice. “I’m from East Palo Alto, California, I grew up with $0. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I’ve earned and signed for already. So, I’ll be there for sure.”
NFL Network reported that the Packers’ offers have not been structured in a way that would make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
During a media promotional tour earlier this offseason for a a nutrition company he’s partnered with, Adams said on multiple occasions that the uncertainty involving Rodgers could influence whether he would re-up with the Packers.
“Potentially. Potentially. That’s my guy,” Adams told FOX Sports Radio. “Other than that 2017 season, when he (broke his collarbone), that’s the only guy that I’ve played with.
“We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together. So, it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”
Set to turn 29 on Dec. 24 and entering his eighth NFL season, Adams broke Sterling Sharpe’s franchise single-season reception record (112 in 1993) and tied Sharpe’s club record for touchdown catches in a single season, set in 1994. Adams came up 145 yards shy of Jordy Nelson’s single-season team yardage record (1,519 in 2014).
Asked during minicamp if he’d ask Rodgers to come back for one last year with the Packers to set up a Chicago Bulls-esque “Last Dance” like the one Michael Jordan and his teammates had chronicled in last year’s docuseries on ESPN, Adams replied, “I mean, it’s easier said than done. … But there’s so much that goes into it. Once again, that’s a very positive outlook, but that also could be viewed as selfish. And I don’t want to put any pressure on anybody that would be in that situation — let alone Aaron Rodgers.
“I’ve got my own stuff to be worrying about.”