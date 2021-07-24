Davante Adams breaks off contract talks with Packers as camp approaches

“I’ll be here. I signed up to go to work and play,” Adams said at the team’s mandatory minicamp, during which he did side work and drills but no 11-on-11 periods during practice. “I’m from East Palo Alto, California, I grew up with $0. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I’ve earned and signed for already. So, I’ll be there for sure.”

NFL Network reported that the Packers’ offers have not been structured in a way that would make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

During a media promotional tour earlier this offseason for a a nutrition company he’s partnered with, Adams said on multiple occasions that the uncertainty involving Rodgers could influence whether he would re-up with the Packers.

“Potentially. Potentially. That’s my guy,” Adams told FOX Sports Radio. “Other than that 2017 season, when he (broke his collarbone), that’s the only guy that I’ve played with.