Dax Bakken was competing in his first Ironman competition last weekend.

Family and friends set up an online watch party page to share updates about Bakken as he competed, posting photos and videos from along the swim and bike route.

“He had such an incredible time training, and he had such an incredible time that day out there,” his sister Heather Williams said in a message to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Bakken, 51, a military veteran who served in Desert Storm, suffered a medical crisis while biking in Cross Plains during the second part of the Ironman Wisconsin competition Sunday. He died later that day at a hospital.

Apart from being unexpected, the family did not have further details about the cause of death.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in a statement Wednesday confirmed Bakken was the competitor who died, said a forensic autopsy was done on Tuesday, and that the cause and manner of death are pending.

Bakken had an 8-year-old daughter, Maeve, with his partner, Kristin Keir, and two sons, Finn and Liam.

“Dax was an incredible human being who lived every day for his family and with joy and a positive attitude, and with grit and care and love,” Williams said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to gather donations for Bakken’s family. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $12,000.

Bakken grew up in Madison and recently completed his master’s degree at UW-Madison. He worked at Whitsell Innovations as a development manager, according to his LinkedIn page.

Williams said Bakken’s daughter, Maeve, inspired him to compete in an Ironman. She has competed in children’s triathlons since she was 3 years old.

The Ironman triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.2-mile run completed in that order, for a total of 140.6 miles.

This is not the first time an athlete has died during or shortly after the Ironman Wisconsin competition.

Two athletes died in 2019 after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon. The 70.3-mile race is half of the full 140.6-mile Ironman. Cottage Grove resident Michael McCulloch died the day of the 2019 race, while Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney died two days later.