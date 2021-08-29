Dealing with mental health crisis one Zoom call at a time

Enter the tablets.

“We wanted a tool for the officers to get that mental health expert on the scene immediately,” said Elli Petaque-Montgomery, the team director.

Thus far, the department has 70 tablets — 35 purchased with grant money when the program began and 35 more when it became clear that the number of Zoom calls, which has now climbed past the 50 mark, would increase.

Also, with a program that the department is using throughout the county as well as the west side of Chicago, there have been times Zoom calls have been impossible, due to spotty service or other reasons. In nearly 20 instances, officers set up a phone call between the people in crisis and mental health professionals.

At the same time, four clinicians and other mental health professionals already working for the department have been joined by four more to answer calls. Dart said the price of the clinicians and the tablets — a couple hundred dollars each — is a fraction of what it would cost to send out a small army of mental health professionals ready to hit the streets.

“We're not asking anyone to work an 8-hour shift, but we're just asking them to be available," said Dart, whose office announced last week that one suburb, Oak Lawn, has joined the program. The hope is others will follow.