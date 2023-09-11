An Ironman Wisconsin competitor died at a local hospital after being taken from the bike portion of the course during Sunday’s race.
Ironman Wisconsin said in a
statement posted on its Facebook page that the competitor, whose name was not released, needed medical attention during the bike portion and a race staff member and an off-duty police officer assisted the athlete, who was taken to a local hospital where the person died.
“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin said in the post. “We thank event personnel and first responders who worked to provide the athlete with medical support.”
No further details were released.
Two athletes died in 2019 after being
pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon. The 70.3 race was half of the full 140.6-mile Ironman contested Sunday that included a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run.
Photos: Scenes from the 140.6 miles of Ironman Wisconsin
