Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent

State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election, which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.
Underly, who had the backing of the state’s largest teachers union, led the pool of seven candidates with 27% of the vote. Kerr, who was backed by Republicans but calls herself a Democrat, came in a close second at 26%.
Underly garnered a large number of endorsements from across the state including the recommendation of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, while Kerr led the group in fundraising and spending according to campaign donations.
“I feel great,” Kerr said in an interview late Tuesday. “We’ve taken one step forward to creating a world-class education system in Wisconsin.”
In a statement released after The Associated Press called the race, Kerr presented her campaign as a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
“I’m pumped,” Underly said after the race was called. “Equity is a big piece of why I ran, and I want to set all students (in Wisconsin) up for success.”
In a statement released by her campaign, she said: “We now face a choice: Elect someone who wants to make sure every student has a great school and real opportunity, or someone who wants to divide us, waste our precious resources and pick winners and losers among our students.”
Both candidates have called for taking the necessary measures to return children to schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both plan to advocate for support from the Biden administration to do so if they win the April 6 election.
Also seeking election to the position were assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs, who came in third; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, a former employee at the state education department who came in fourth; Troy Gunderson, Viterbo University professor and former superintendent of the School District of West Salem, fifth; Steve Krull, principal of Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School and former Air Force instructor, sixth; and Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac high school science teacher, seventh.
Despite her loss, Hendricks-Williams said she was “optimistic.”
“I’m sad of course to report that the results were not enough to get us to the primary,” Hendricks-Williams said, “but I’m grateful for the support my campaign received, to my family and friends who stood by me and I’m grateful to God knowing he has a plan for all of us.”
The winner of the April 6 election will lead schools through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic as pressure mounts around the state for districts to return to in-person learning while keeping students and staff safe.
The superintendent position oversees the Department of Public Instruction, which has broad powers managing the state’s public school system. That includes setting priorities in the department’s two-year budget request, managing a variety of statewide educational programs, including the voucher and school choice programs, as well as dispersing grants to schools and districts.
The seat is open for the first time in over a decade after Gov. Tony Evers, who won statewide elections to head the agency for three consecutive four-year terms, assumed Wisconsin’s highest office. Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor was appointed by Evers in January 2019 after he won the 2018 governor’s race. She did not seek election this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Seven candidates are vying for the state superintendent’s seat ahead of the Feb. 16 primary election. Only two will advance to the April 6 election, which will determine who will hold the seat for the next four-year term.
Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced in January 2020 that she will not seek election to a full term. She was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers, who had been superintendent since 2009, after he was elected governor in 2018.
Sheila Briggs
Age: 51
Address: 710 South St., DeForest
Family: Married with two children
Job: Assistant state superintendent, Department of Public Instruction
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Three governor’s councils — workforce investment, early childhood and personal financial literacy; former board member, Movin’ Out; former board member, Children’s Trust Fund’s Child Abuse, Prevention & Neglect Board; former vice president, Celebrate Children Foundation
Education: Ph.D. in education leadership and policy, UW-Madison; master administrator capstone certificate in education leadership, UW-Madison; master’s degree in educational administration, Cardinal Stritch University; bachelor’s degree in child and family studies, UW-Madison
Website: www.briggsforkids.com; briggsforkids@gmail.com
Joe Fenrick
Age: 38
Address: 538 Taft St., Fond du Lac
Family: Married with four children
Job: Science teacher, Fond du Lac High School; geology lecturer, UW-Oshkosh Fond du Lac
Prior elected office: Serving third term on Fond du Lac County Board; chairman, Human Service Committee; chairman, Social Service Committee
Other public service: Volunteer soccer coach, volunteer tee-ball coach, volunteer track and field coach, volunteer tutor for Equity in Excellence Program
Education: Master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction and bachelor’s degree in science education natural science, UW-Oshkosh
Website: fenrickforeducation.com
Troy Gunderson
Age: 58
Address: 519 Lakewood St., West Salem
Family: Married with two children
Job: Former West Salem School District superintendent; professor of school of finance, Viterbo University
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former superintendent of the West Salem and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school districts; high school principal of Princeton and West Salem high schools; teacher at Melrose-Mindoro High School
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, University of Minnesota; master’s degree in educational administration, Winona State University.
Website: www.troyforstatesup.com
Shandowlyon (Shawn) Hendricks-Williams
Age: 55
Address: 3328 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee
Family: Two children
Job: Full-time candidate
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former director for the Milwaukee office of the governor; former DPI official; former special education teacher
Education: Associate degree in human service, Milwaukee Area Technical College; bachelor’s degree in human services, Springfield College; master’s degree in education, Cardinal Stritch University; Ed.D in educational leadership, National Louis University
Email, website: info@drhendricksforeducation.com; www.drhendricksforeducation.com
Deborah Kerr
Age: 63
Address: 6112 Stefanie Way, Caledonia
Family: Married
Job: Consultant and founder of consulting company: Lead Greatly, LLC
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Milwaukee North Shore Rotary; former president, Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators; former president, American Association of School Administrators; Education Foundation of Brown Deer; board member, Stryv365
Education: Bachelor’s degree in arts & science, Valparaiso University; master’s degree in educational leadership, University of Alaska-Fairbanks; Ed.D. in educational leadership, National Louis University
Website: www.Kerr4Kids.com
Steve Krull
Age: 40
Address: 310 E. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee
Family: Wife and two children
Job: Principal, Garland School
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Instructor and manager at the U.S. Air Force, teacher, academic coach, assistant principal
Education: Ph.D. in urban studies, UW-Milwaukee; master’s degree in teaching, Cardinal Stritch University; bachelor’s degree in human services, Wayland Baptist University; associate degree, Community College of the Air Force
Email or website: www.krullforschools.com
Jill Underly
Age: 43
Address: 1838 County Road K, Hollandale
Family: Married with two children
Job: Superintendent, Pecatonica School District
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Department of Public Instruction, educator licensing and Title I, focused on Milwaukee and Green Bay with one year assistant director of educator licensing
Education: Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis, UW–Madison; master’s degree in educational administration and licensure in educational administration; master’s degree in secondary education curriculum and instruction, Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis; bachelor’s degree in history and sociology, Indiana University
Email, website: underlyforwisconsin@gmail.com, www.underlyforwi.com
Q&A
How will you tackle issues such as trauma and learning inequity brought on by COVID-19 once students are back in buildings?
Briggs: We must work towards reopening schools by getting our teachers vaccinated and ensuring our districts have the PPE they need. Second, our kids and teachers will need mental health services to deal with the trauma of the pandemic, and then we can get our kids back on track with high-quality instructional materials to scaffold them back to grade level.
Fenrick: I want education to be a model of bottom up instead of top down. Once students are back in buildings, they along with teachers and parents, should decide what they need to tackle the trauma and learning inequities brought on by Covid-19. The impacts will likely be different in each school and they are the best people to identify what they need.
Gunderson: I will lead a coordinated statewide effort to reconnect students and families to their schools and communities. We will gather data regarding the impact of the pandemic on student learning and lead a collaborative approach to developing a statewide strategy in support of school districts as they bridge the social, emotional, and learning gaps caused by the pandemic.
Hendricks-Williams: Per my Bill of Rights for Wisconsin Students, each student will receive social work services to address trauma brought on by COVID-19. In addition to services received from school social workers, districts will partner with community based organizations, such as Rogers Behavioral Health, that can provide services face to face or via telehealth.
Kerr: Recently I released my statewide recovery plan to return our students and staff to school sensibly and safely. My plan includes stakeholder voices, evidence-based medical and accelerated learning approaches as well as proven strategies to address student and staff trauma and inequities that have been exacerbated by this pandemic, such as robust broadband access, tech devices and food insecurity.
Krull: Children cannot learn to their full potential unless they feel physically, socially and emotionally safe to learn. I believe we must expand socio-emotional learning and hire more social workers, school psychologists, etc. These skills and supports will help ensure that every child is ready to learn and help them catch up from the inequities caused by COVID.
Underly: Recovering from COVID-19 will be a top priority, as well as addressing racial inequity, and I would advocate for fully funding and providing universal, full-day 4K, and providing for additional recovery programs including: birth to three, after-school programs for recovery and enrichment, summer camps for students currently without access, and summer school that is both recovery and enrichment.
How can the state improve literacy among low-income and minority students?
Briggs: I have real experience closing achievement gaps. As principal at Schenk Elementary, my team brought third graders from 58% to 100% proficient/advanced in reading, despite the poverty level tripling during that time. We need to make sure that all schools have high-quality instructional materials and a well-rounded curriculum so kids get the background knowledge they need to be successful.
Fenrick: Every student deserves an equitable education that promotes future promise. The initial years of a child’s education are extremely important as they build the foundation of literacy. We need to teach the science of reading with fidelity. This means that schools need to provide wraparound services to children before kindergarten that helps with vocabulary, letters, speech, and sight words.
Gunderson: The Leaders Ready to Lead portion of my campaign platform aims to unify the entire state around a vision based upon a collective approach to closing our achievement gaps. The Teachers Ready to Teach portion calls for the training, support, and curriculum necessary for achievement. Working together with an agreed upon approach will raise achievement for all students.
Hendricks-Williams: Districts must receive weighted funding to meet the needs of students living in poverty and students of color per the Vincent vs. Voight court decision and to close achievement gaps. We must diversify the teacher pipeline based on research that concluded that students of color demonstrate higher outcomes when they receive one year of instruction from a teacher of color.
Kerr: By following the same methods used in Florida and Mississippi that raised achievement for all students AND closed gaps for low-income and minority students. It starts with my Reading Roadmap with better training, quality materials, focused assessment (not more testing), and more intensive interventions when students fall behind. We will close gaps and raise achievement for all students.
Krull: Wisconsin used to be among the best in the nation for education. But after 30 years of top-down reforms, we now have fewer vocational programs, a teacher shortage, and the largest achievement gap in the country. We need real change to rebuild our schools and I have the experience necessary to fix our education system and regain our national leadership.
Underly: Improving literacy begins with setting kids up for lifelong success: Early Childhood Education, mental health and wellness access to kids and staff. We should utilize equity audits to analyze school district practices that are racist and/or biased, replacing them if necessary. Through equity audits, we can ensure all children have access and can thrive in a rigorous academic environment.
Should all public school districts offer 3-year-old kindergarten? Why or why not?
Briggs: Absolutely. I started my 30-year career as a kindergarten teacher and led the charge to bring 4K to Madison schools. Studies show the earlier we invest in our kids, the better their chances of success. My entire career has been focused on tackling equity and closing achievement gaps. I’m eager to continue this work as state superintendent.
Fenrick: We have wonderful childcare centers in our state that provide excellent curriculums that prepare our children for school. In some areas of our state child care can be difficult to find and a 3K option or expanding early childhood could help families. I fully support local control and believe communities and school boards should make this decision.
Gunderson: Yes. Offering access to our school system for all 3-year-old children is a cornerstone of the Students Ready to Learn portion of my campaign platform. Serving our youngest children and their families is absolutely the best use of public resources. Offering universal 3K is an example of leveraging public schools to improve the common good.
Hendricks-Williams: Per my Bill of Rights for Wisconsin Students, all schools will offer K3 and K4 programs infused with developmentally appropriate practices centered around attainment of pre-reading, pre-writing and pre-mathematical skills through play and exploration. Early childhood programs provide an opportunity to proactively address skills needed for primary school and reduce the number of students referred for special education services.
Kerr: My first priority is for all districts to offer high-quality, full day 4K, with adequate funding. I would then turn my focus to programs for 3-year-olds: collaborations between parents, child care, Head Start, and other community groups. Working together, we would ensure that every family has access to high quality programs based on the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards.
Krull: I believe we must correct our current system before talking about expanding any new programs. This includes 3-year-old kindergarten. We need to reexamine how we fund schools and shift from our over reliance on property taxes to a state funded system. Only then can we truly have an equal and equitable system for all children.
Underly: Yes. All children need to have the same strong start to schooling, including literacy and math exposure, behavior interventions, and support for mental health and special needs. Early intervention will help close the opportunity gaps. These investments help with graduation, long-term educational and health outcomes, and closing achievement gaps for children of color and children who grow up in poverty.
Three Republican candidates will face off in Tuesday’s primary in state Senate District 13, which covers portions of Jefferson, Dodge and Dane counties. The winner will face Democrat Melissa Winker, who has no primary opponent.
The Republican-leaning seat was vacated by former Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who had represented the district since 1995 and was elected to the House of Representatives in November in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. The state Senate seat is up for election again in 2022 for a four-year term.
John Jagler
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Address: 601 Clyman St., Watertown
Family: Married with three children
Job: Realtor
Prior elected office: Currently serving fifth term as state representative, 37th Assembly District
Other public service: Member: Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels; Watertown Elks Club
Education: Graduate, Trans-American School of Broadcasting, UW-Parkside
Website/email: www.votejagler.com; johnjagler@votejagler.com
Todd Menzel
Party: Republican
Age: 39
Address: 1815 Bristol Road, Columbus
Family: Married with three children
Job: Chief operating officer at Menzel Enterprises, Inc.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member and chair of committee for third party dispatch, Wisconsin Towing Association; Sun Prairie Youth Football coach for 11 years; secretary, Sun Prairie Youth Football League
Education: DeForest High School and UW-Madison
Website/email: Todd-Menzel.com; MenzelForSenate@Todd-Menzel.com
Don Pridemore
Declined to provide information or respond to questions.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Jagler: Elections should be about actions, not just words (or attacks). My consistent record of fighting for conservative causes is why I am the only candidate endorsed by Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, state Rep. Mark Born, Wisconsin Right to Life, the National Rifle Association and others.
Menzel: I have taken businesses that were once in a fragile state and made them successful. With our economy affected by COVID-19 and civil unrest, we are at a fragile and pivotal point where the government has not truly served our people. I am seeking the office of Wisconsin state senator because I have real-life experience as an entrepreneur, rather than a longtime politician, to negotiate and bring commonsense solutions to our great state.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose?
Jagler: Building the state back after COVID-19 and the hardships the shutdowns caused is the top priority. We need to get our schools back open, eliminate state taxes on the PPP loans businesses took out to keep their doors open and do better on the vaccine rollout. We also need to tighten our election laws to restore voter confidence.
Menzel: I understand the struggles of Wisconsinites because I too have faced these same hurdles. Now more than ever, we need strong leaders to reopen the economy and help small businesses that have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to look at how large and small businesses are regulated to find a modern approach to these problems. More than anything, we need to bring our great nation and our people back to a time when we all felt safe, happy and in good health. Common sense politics must return, and I intend to speak for the people.
What expertise would you bring to the Senate?
Jagler: As a business owner, a father of a special needs child and a resident of this district my entire adult life, I have the real-world experience to enact change in Madison. I’m proud of my record of fighting for my constituents as a state representative and will continue to be their voice in the Senate.
Menzel: Menzel is a business owner with 20 years of leadership experience, serving as the chief executive officer for Menzel Enterprises, Inc., one of the largest transportation entities in the towing and recovery industry spanning the Midwest. During this tenure, Menzel has negotiated private, local government, and state contracts. It’s time for a change. Menzel will bring a new perspective to the political arena and be a voice of the People. The art of communicating is not a dying trait.
Candidate Q&A: Dane County Board, 12th District
Three candidates are vying for the Madison-area 12th District seat on the Dane County Board in the Feb. 16 primary election. Larry Palm was appointed to the seat after longtime Sup. Paul Rusk died unexpectedly in mid-October. The two candidates with the most votes will compete in the general election April 6. The term will be for one year.
Amani Latimer Burris
Age: 51
Address: 1047 Melvin Court, Madison
Family: Married with two children
Job: Legislative aide, Wisconsin state Senate, Sen. Lena Taylor, District 4
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Publisher consultant/support, UMOJA Magazine, 24 years; election official/inspector, city of Madison, six years; team advocate, Goodman Pool/Shelley Glover Foundation, four years; Parents Board member, Christ the Solid Rock Church, three years; educator/advocate, HIV/AIDS Resource Center, three years; consultant, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, three years; outreach/coordinator, Above the Clouds, two years; outreach, Madison Black Restaurant Week, two years; consultant advocate, NAACP, two years; board member, Community Access Television, one year; volunteer advisor, Black Women’s Wellness; volunteer/consultant, Women in Focus, two cycles; consultant, Madison’s Equal Opportunity Commission, one cycle; coordinator, March for Our Lives, Washington D.C., one cycle; consultant/voter outreach, National Urban League, one cycle; outreach/voter advocate, Biden-Harris Coalition, one cycle
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Green Bay; graduate work, University of Minnesota
Email or website: www.AmaniForWisconsin.com info@AmaniForWisconsin.com Twitter & Facebook: @Amani4Wisconsin
Goodwill Chekwube Obieze
Age: 26
Address: 2006 Elka Lane, Madison
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Human resources, state of Wisconsin
Prior elected office: Student senator, Madison Area Technical College, 2013-15; vice president, UW-Oshkosh student government, 2018
Other public service: Youth vice president, Living Spring Church Madison, since 2020; general secretary, Union of Nigerians in Madison Area, 2014-17
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, UW-Oshkosh
Email or website: chekwubeobieze@yahoo.com; goodwill4countyboard.com
Larry Palm (I)
Age: 47
Address: 2502 Dahle St., Madison
Family: Married
Job: Administrative assistant and registrar, Madison School District
Prior elected office: Madison City Council member, 15th District, 2005-13; Madison City Council member, 12th District, 2013-19
Other public service: Member, Capital Area Regional Planning Commission, since 2007 (executive chair since 2017); member, Madison Public Market Foundation Board, since 2019; member, Dane County Homeless Issues Committee, 2011-15; member, Olbrich Botanical Society, 2008-13; co-chair, Eken Park Neighborhood Association, 2003-05; vice president, Capitol Neighborhoods, 1996-2000; board member, AIDS Network, 2005-09 (president, 2007-08); member, Wisconsin AIDS Ride, Steering Committee, 2007-13 (chair, 2010-11); SEE Board vice president, Madison Teachers Inc., 2003-15; co-founder and co-chair, GLSEN South Central Wisconsin, 1996-2000; board member, Friends of Starkweather Creek, 2004-13 (treasurer, 2008-13). Various boards and committees while serving as a Madison City Council member.
Education: No degree
Email or website: www.larrypalm.com larry@larrypalm.com
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Latimer Burris: I’m a Mama; An Advocate; A Uniter. I’m ready to get to work; to bring people together to navigate our challenges. I bring a diversity and depth of experience in and around the issues we currently face and that post-COVID-19 will shape and define the very future of our shared community. I’m ready to listen, hear and serve.
Obieze: I am a Black man who migrated to the U.S from Nigeria over 10 years ago, who has lived in low-income housing in Madison Northside for over many years and grew up with a single parent. I grew up here in Madison, from going to River Food Pantry to getting a college degree. I am a progressive candidate.
Palm: I believe my years of experience in our community working with neighbors and community members to collaboratively solve local issues sets me apart. When I was appointed to the County Board, Chair Eicher said: “Larry’s experience and knowledge of the district made him the clear choice to represent District 12.”
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Latimer Burris: All things that are affecting all of us and crushing many folks trying to survive this COVID-19 era. Working inclusively, in diversity, there’s the possibility to resolve that which affects all of us; in all environments. My want for this goes beyond self, past evaluation, through activism and into advocation for resolutions to that which is deeply impacting your life.
Obieze: One of the reasons I decided to run for the people’s office is seeing how much my neighbors and local businesses are negatively impacted by the pandemic. We are tired of waiting for Congress to do their job. None of them have lost their job or personally been impacted by this pandemic. I believe Dane County can do a lot more in assisting our community members and local businesses.
Palm: COVID-19 has seriously impacted our community, and we need to make strong investments in recovery. Our response has to include supporting our residents’ physical and mental health, our workers by increasing childcare availability and affordability, our minority-owned businesses by prioritizing grants and seed funding, and our families by supporting housing stabilization and combating food insecurity.
Are you supportive of the $148 million project to consolidate the county’s three jail facilities? Why?
Latimer Burris: Not being privy to the full facts and background, it’s premature to give a flat yes or no. However, as supervisor, expect that I would seek to consider what the diversity of people in the community think after I have taken the time to communicate what I learned, the data, history, alternatives; what’s missing and the various short/long-term impact.
Obieze: I do not support the expansion of the jail and the millions allocated to it. We need to use that funding in mental health, schools, and begin treating mental health as a health crisis and not a public safety crisis. I hope we can allocate that money to those affected by the pandemic, our local businesses and prioritizing vacant public property for housing the homeless.
Palm: I support a smaller, modern consolidated jail that eliminates solitary confinement and provides essential medical space. The jail currently is dangerous for its residents and staff. We still need to reduce our jail population through extensive comprehensive criminal justice reform including developing a triage and restoration center, a community justice center, and more alternatives to incarceration.
Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 16
Four candidates are seeking a seat on the Madison City Council representing District 16 in Tuesday’s primary. The top two vote-getters will face off in the April 6 election. The seat is open after Michael Tierney, who was appointed to the seat to fill a vacancy in 2018 and was unopposed in 2019, decided not to run again. The term is for two years.
Jael Currie
Age: 33
Address: 2017 Ellen Ave.
Family: Single with two children
Job: Housing director, YWCA Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Chair, Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County, current; vice president, Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County Board of Directors, current
Education: Master’s degree, social work, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree, social work with minor in women’s studies, UW-Whitewater
Website: www.currieforcitycouncil.com
Greg Dixon
Age: 54
Address: 5308 Maher Ave.
Family: Married
Job: Freelance sports photographer, Greg Dixon Photo
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member, Glendale Neighborhood Association, current
Education: Master’s degree, psychology, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree, psychology, UW-Madison
Website: www.gregformadison.com
Matt Tramel
Age: 44
Address: 5714 Indian Terrace
Family: Married
Job: Regional Director, Tiny Mighty Communications
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Madison election official, Glendale Elementary School, November 2020
Education: MBA, real estate, DePaul University; bachelor’s degree, journalism, Eastern Illinois University
Website: www.tramelfor16.com
Tyson Vitale
Did not provide information or respond to questions.
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Currie: I am the only woman and parent in this race. I have dedicated my career to serving others and am an authentic, compassionate and empathetic leader. I believe I have been called to serve as an alder to bring these needed leadership qualities through the perspective of a Black woman who has lived her whole life in this very community.
Dixon: Sometimes a crisis presents an opportunity. We find ourselves facing multiple crises of historic proportion: the pandemic, economic uncertainty, racial strife and political polarization. I suggest we team with President Biden’s Build Back Better initiative and build toward my top priorities: Safe neighborhoods, equality of opportunity and the environment (SEE). I discuss my three priorities on gregformadison.com.
Tramel: I come from a family of school teachers and healthcare workers, and I’m a communications professional. Teachers want every child to succeed, and our frontline nurses want every patient to have healthy outcomes. I believe every member of our community can succeed and grow. I’ll bring my unique lived and professional experiences to listen and communicate first, then solve problems.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Currie: Recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be our most important community issue. Providing economic relief for households and businesses, increasing access to educational and vocational programs for youth and underserved populations, as well as increasing safe and affordable childcare will be vital in this. Equitable, culturally appropriate resources and access to the COVID vaccine is also imperative.
Dixon: Equality of opportunity means everyone begins from a fair starting line. America is called “The Land of Opportunity,” but opportunity differs by where you grew up and who you are. Recent research highlights five key ways to broaden opportunity to Blacks and others who are often left behind. I explore these insights on my website, gregformadison.com.
Tramel: COVID-19 is issue number one. The simple reality is that economic health and public confidence can’t be fully restored until the vaccine is equitably distributed. Alders are key liaisons for their district and should work with Dane County, business owners and community organizations on a clear vaccine distribution plan. We need to be ready to act immediately for our constituents.
Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.
Currie: I support reallocating funds from the police department budget to vital resources such as mental/behavioral health services and affordable housing. We continue to heavily rely on law enforcement to respond to highly varying social complexities. We need to redefine law enforcement’s role in public safety and utilize the expertise of trained professionals to respond to these vulnerable needs.
Dixon: District 16, the southeast corner of Madison, extends above and below the Beltline. Madisonians think of this bottom corner as McFarland, but it includes five Madison neighborhoods. Madison is annexing Blooming Grove and the town of Burke. Geographically, District 16 is among the largest areas in Madison, and police coverage and funding needs to expand as the region expands.
Tramel: The question is how we spend the money allocated to the police department. We need training and policies that emphasize community engagement, de-escalation as a first resort and wide stakeholder engagement that achieves the safe community that we all deserve. Early deployment of mental health professionals can also serve to reduce both community and police stress.
Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 9
A 20-year incumbent faces three challengers in the Feb. 16 primary for the Madison City Council District 9 seat, which covers the Far West Side of the city. The top two vote-getters will move on to the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Anthony “Nino” Amato
Age: 69
Address: 64 Oak Creek Trail, Madison
Family: Single, two daughters, four granddaughters
Job: Adjunct professor, UW-Platteville
Prior elected office: Madison City Council member, 20th District, 1975-77
Other public service: Member, Voter Accessibility Advisory Board, current; public policy chair, We Are Many United Against Hate, current
Education: Master’s degree, criminal justice, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree, political science major with history minor, Wisconsin teachers certification, UW-Madison
Website: AmatoForMadison.com
Nikki Conklin
Age: 35
Address: 7046 Tree Lane, Madison
Family: Single, three children
Job: Communications Consultant, Neighborhood Organizing Institute
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Lussier Community Education Center Board of Directors, 2019-20
Education: Bachelor’s degree, human services, social work training certificate, Upper Iowa University, 2020; associate degree, human services, Madison College, 2016
Website: www.nikki.vote
Douglas Hyant
Age: 31
Address: 10 Oxwood Circle, Madison
Family: Married
Job: Chief of staff for state Rep. Mark Spreitzer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice president and communications chair, Walnut Grove Homes Association, current
Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science, University of Pennsylvania, 2012
Website: www.hyantforcouncil.com
Paul Skidmore (I)
Age: 68
Address: 13 Red Maple Trail, Madison
Family: Married
Job: Landscape architect
Prior elected office: Current alderman for District 9, Madison City Council
Other public service: Member, Madison Area Jail Ministry Board of Directors, current; chair, Madison Area Jail Ministry Board of Directors, 2018 to 2019
Education: Bachelor’s degree, landscape architecture, UW-Madison, 1985
Website: friendsofskidmore.com
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Amato: Over 30 years of public and private sector senior executive leadership with a proven record in dealing with environmental, criminal justice, public health and sustainability policy and renewable energy resource. Unlike the other candidates, I have “walked my talk” in making Madison a more inclusive community for all our children of color, given my leadership role as chair of Mayor Dave’s Community Pool Site Selection Committee and locating the Goodman Pool in South Madison and as chair of Mayor Baumann’s Task Force on Racial Profiling & Race Relations.
Conklin: I’m a Black mother working, living and raising my three children in one of the most segregated districts in the most segregated state in the nation. I’m an active community organizer and deeply-rooted in my neighborhood for the last 10 years. I have spent years working with the Lussier Community Education Center and have my bachelor’s degree in human services.
Hyant: Our city faces major challenges in the years ahead, and we need alders who are dedicated to working collaboratively to tackle those challenges together. I will use my experience in government, neighborhood service and public engagement to build effective coalitions around shared goals like prosperity, equity and safety.
Skidmore: I have 20 years of experience working with my constituents, city staff, four mayors and others to solve problems and help manage the 9th District. I have served on many city boards, committees, task forces and work groups. I have extensive professional background in public safety, public works, planning and development and park planning and design.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Amato: Neighborhood Public Safety and rebuilding the trust between the MPD and our communities of color. With a new City Council, a new police chief and the new Citizens Oversight Board, we must work collaboratively with the goal of improving the MPD Culture by embracing President Obama’s “21st Century Policing” recommendations and “walking our talk” on “Protecting and Serving all of Madison residents” and eliminate any pockets of a police warrior mentality, which has plagued too many police departments.
Conklin: Quality affordable housing with drinking water free of PFAS is critical in our district. I will fight for fair and equal access to affordable housing and tenants’ rights with a focus on Housing First programs. Getting more folks into homeownership and building wealth will help uplift the entire community. When people have their basic needs met everyone is safer.
Hyant: Local government should be accessible and responsive to constituents. In our district, neither of those basics are being done well. Too often District 9 residents aren’t being heard. I will provide timely notices about district meetings, keep our community up to date on city issues and seek out ideas on how to best move our city forward.
Skidmore: The loss of public safety. We have experienced a dramatic increase in weapons offenses, car thefts and burglaries. I propose to restore public safety by: providing education on personal safety and violence prevention, supporting violence interruption programs, maintaining a trained and equipped police department, and working with the Dane County judges to find alternatives to incarceration.
Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.
Amato: Given the epidemic of gun shootings and drug-related gang violence, that led to the tragic death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott and the double digit increase rise in auto-theft, home burglaries and shootings, we need to restore the $1.1 million 2021 budget cuts to the MPD and invest in more neighborhood policing and citizen crime prevention program.
Conklin: We should shift funds to focus more on mental health and AODA responders. We need to send the right professionals to the right job. There are situations where police are needed, but not every call requires a police officer to show up. Safety in our district is absolutely essential. We need to use evidence-based solutions to bring the crime rate down.
Hyant: Madison should spend what it needs to efficiently and equitably keep every person in the city safe. If we aren’t focused on outcomes, we aren’t focused on the right part of our public safety equation. I support investments in initiatives that get at root causes of crime, body-worn cameras for officers and the creation of a mental health response team.
Skidmore: The city should spend more on the police department and the other elements of public safety. While we need education programs, violence prevention programs and coordination with Dane County, we also need to maintain a well-trained and equipped police department that has the authority to respond and end any threat to citizens and properties in the city of Madison.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include Amato's prior elected office.
Candidate Q&A: Madison City Council, District 18
The incumbent faces two challengers for the District 18 seat on the Madison City Council, which covers the city’s North Side. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 16 primary face off in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Veronica Figueroa Velez
Age: 47
Address: 3709 School Road, Madison
Family: Divorced, co-parenting two daughters
Job: Executive director, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision
Education: Bachelor’s degree in art therapy, Edgewood College; associate degree in liberal arts, Madison College; associate degree in graphic design, Madison College
Website: www.veronicafordistrict18.com
Rebecca Kemble (I)
Age: 55
Address: 4217 School Road, Madison
Family: Married, three kids
Job: Taxi driver, Union Cab; co-owner of snow removal business
Prior elected office: District 18 alder since 2015, Madison City Council
Other public service: Board member, Madison Mutual Aid Network, current; board president, Toward Freedom, current; president, Lindbergh School PTA, 2005 to 2009; member, Madison East Attendance Area PTO Coalition, 2005 to 2011
Education: Master’s degree and Ph.D. in anthropology and African studies, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree, anthropology, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Website: www.kemblefordistrict18.com
Charles Myadze
Age: 45
Address: 1509 Drewry Lane, Madison
Family: Single, three children
Job: Blowout operator, Continental Automotive
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Vice-chair, Public Safety Review Committee, current; NAACP community coordinator; Criminal Justice Committee, current; member, Restorative Justice Committee, current
Education: Studying business management, Madison College; machine tooling certification, Madison College
Email: charles4district18@gmail.com
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Figueroa Velez: I have over a decade of direct service experience working with marginalized and underserved populations, from social and gender justice, violence prevention, intervention skills and trauma-informed care. I have been an active participant in initiatives contributing to this community’s well-being. I obtained a Graphic Design Associate’s Degree from Madison College and an Art Therapy Bachelor’s Degree from Edgewood.
Kemble: I raised my kids on the North Side, volunteering with their schools and other community groups. I first ran for alder six years ago to make local economic development more equitable. I’m proud of my accomplishments to protect our land and water, enhance public safety and police accountability and find ways to make our government more accessible.
Myadze: What separates me from the other candidates is that I’m a Black single father that serves my community by serving on several boards that make an impact in Madison. Therefore, I have had the privilege to serve and identify the gaps that underserved/disenfranchised residents of Madison have endured. I will be the advocate that will fight to serve all not some.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Figueroa Velez: My priority is addressing community safety. Some of my strategies include working with community members to create community driving solutions to address violence, ensuring youth are provided positive ways to spend their spare time through organized recreation, creative expression, part-time work, and volunteer opportunities and partnering with local organizations to provide counseling, job training and other services that support families.
Kemble: Housing stability is critical to the North Side. Homeowners shouldn’t be priced out or burdened by skyrocketing property taxes. Affordable housing is needed for community health and to address our glaring racial disparities. I’ve been working for fair taxation, increased investment in land banking, investment in public housing and working with community land trusts to add permanently affordable housing.
Myadze: Voters are angry about heavy policing, and I am running to bridge the relationship with the Black community where they are respected at all costs. Listening to the people and understanding their concerns will give me the tools necessary to advocate for them. It is time to bridge the gap between our community and the police who protect and serve our community. This will begin the healing and building process.
Should the city spend more or less on its police department? Explain.
Figueroa Velez: The city of Madison has done an excellent job investing in police to focus on reacting to problems instead of solving problems, creating an imbalance between community investment and police investment and creating a disconnect between police and community. Intentionally investing in communities should be the city’s priority and redistribute funding to support programs to foster our communities’ well-being adequately.
Kemble: A healthy community is a safe community. To increase public safety, we should be investing in traffic safety, mental and behavioral health supports, youth and family enrichments and access to safe housing and healthy food. When we fail to invest in community needs, police calls rise. Shifting resources toward prevention and care provides better outcomes for fewer dollars.
Myadze: It is imperative that the police department budget is also utilized for biases training, diversity and inclusion training. Recruiting potential officers from within the community with a diverse background. Their budget should also be used to support social services whereas when residents are in a non-violent mental crisis an expert or social workers will be able to respond.
Candidate Q&A: Oregon Village Board president
Three candidates are vying for one spot to become president of the Oregon Village Board in the Feb. 16 primary. The term is for two years.
Jerry Bollig
Age: 71
Address: 570 Scott St., Oregon
Family: Single with one daughter
Job: Retired governmental accountant, 36-year career at Alliant Energy Center of Dane County
Prior elected office: Trustee, Oregon Village Board, 19 years; former chairman of every major village committee; current chair of Finance Committee; Dane County Board member, nine years; current chairman of Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation Committee, Airport Commission, Dane County Fair Board, past member of Solid Waste Committee.
Other public service: Governmental accountant, Alliant Energy Center, 1975-2011; honorable discharge from U.S. Army Reserve, 1973-1976
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting, Madison Business College
Email: bollig431@yahoo.com
Randy Glysch
Age: 62
Address: 898 Leeward Lane, Oregon
Family: Married
Job: Research scientist; part-time psychology instructor, Madison Area Technical College; owner of Red Corner Art Glass
Prior elected office: Trustee, Oregon Village Board, 2018 to present; chair, Fire/EMS District; vice-chair, Historic Preservation. Current member of the Library Board, School Resource Officer Sub-Committee, Personnel, Public Safety & Protection Committee. Past member of Coalition on Aging.
Other public service: U.S. Navy, 1976-1984; past president and founder, my Madison Neighborhood, 1996-2013; co-founder, East Isthmus Neighborhood Planning Council, 2000; chair, Oregon Community Resource Network, 2017-18; lead on restoration of the Historic Pump House, Tin Man, New Food Pantry Building, and New Youth Center, 2013 to present; co-chair, Library Campaign that has raised over $2,000,000 during the pandemic; member, Oregon Housing Coalition, 2018 to present; board member, Wisconsin Association of Historic Preservation Commissions, 2015-17; vice president, Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation, 2019-20; member, Society for the Teaching of Psychology, since 2018; guest writer, Oregon Observer — Community Voices, since 2019; member, Homeowner Advisory Board, since 2020
Education: Master’s degree in educational psychology, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in psychology and human development, UW-Green Bay
Website: www.facebook.com/vote4glysch
Jenna Jacobson
Age: Declined
Address: 124 Ash St., Oregon
Family: Declined
Job: Financial analyst
Prior elected office: Trustee, village of Oregon, 2017 to present
Other public service: Vice president, Oregon Housing Coalition; member, Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy Education; Executive Board member, Democratic Party of Dane County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in consumer financial planning with a minor in organizational leadership, Purdue University
Website: votejennajacobson.com
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Bollig: I have spent my entire life in either the township or village. I graduated from the Oregon school system. I’ve been an elected member of the Oregon Village Board for almost 19 years. I was elected vice president for seven terms and have chaired all three major committees. This experience has allowed me to become familiar with all facets of village operations, village staff and financial systems.
Glysch: I’m endorsed by current village president, Jeanne Carpenter, and past village president of 12 years, Steve Staton. I have 33 years of community involvement experience. I’ve spent the past eight years working tirelessly on several community projects, such as the Historic Pump House, Tin Man Water Tower, a new $750,000 Food Pantry Building and a new $1,000,000 Youth Center.
Jacobson: I have a clear vision for Oregon’s future. I envision Oregon sustainably building a new library, fully equipped senior center and village hall. I believe prioritizing affordable housing is key to ensuring Oregon is a place where people can set down roots. Improving our pedestrian and bike-friendliness will protect our citizens’ health and help mitigate future climate change.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Bollig: The preservation of the excellent quality of life that residents enjoy in Oregon in the face of an economic downturn caused by the pandemic, while preserving our quality services and the excellent staff who deliver those services.
Glysch: We are in the recruitment process for a new village administrator, a position crucial to overseeing our overall village budget and staff. The three areas of importance in an administrator are: 1) be a forward thinker, be creative in solving village issues 2) have good financial management skills 3) work well with the village president and board to carry out the priorities of the Village Board.
Jacobson: Stormwater and flooding issues are a serious concern in Oregon. I plan to address these by working to develop a long-term water management plan, partnering with neighboring communities for a more cohesive plan around flood mitigation, and fighting further climate change by reducing our reliance on automobiles by growing our network of biking trails and walking paths.
What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Bollig: Continued diligence by the board and staff in crafting realistic budgets that spend and borrow within available revenues while providing for maintenance of existing services without spiking property taxes. This requires continued monitoring of revenue and expense budgets during the year.
Glysch: I’ve helped save our village taxpayers $4.1 million through public fundraising efforts for several community projects. As we have done with recent community projects, we need to be creative and look at grants and public/private partnerships. We also need to keep a constant eye on our budget spending so we are able to keep property taxes in check.
Jacobson: Good financial management requires us to stick to the basics: good budgeting, clear priorities, and communication between all departments. As we look to the future of community services, we need to have a clear plan, keep our debt rate and borrowing in mind when budgeting, and have departments work cooperatively to prioritize expenditures.
Candidate Q&A: Belleville School Board
Five candidates are running for a seat on the Belleville School Board in the Feb. 16 primary. With two seats up for election, the top four vote-getters will move on to the April 6 general election. The terms are for three years.
Lisa Bowers
Age: 53
Address: N9221 Wild Oak Road, Belleville
Family: Married with three children
Job: Account executive for Cengage Learning
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Grace United Methodist Church Board and Belleville Bulldog Soccer Board
Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Platteville
Website: 5_bowers@cengage.com
Wendy Fahey
Age: 45
Address: 424 Remy Road, Belleville
Family: Married for 23 years
Job: Registered nurse, American Family Children’s Hospital’s Pediatric Specialty Clinic-Pediatric Neurosurgery
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in nursing, Edgewood College
Email or website: None
Trevor Johann (I)
Age: 35
Address: N9409 Hwy. D, Belleville
Family: Wife, two children, one puppy
Job: Plant supervisor/quality engineer
Prior elected office: Current Belleville School Board member
Other public service: EMT for Green County EMS (Monroe)
Education: Blackhawk Technical College for EMS licenses
Email or website: None
Tierney Keyes
Age: 42
Address: 196 Tipperary Road, Brooklyn
Family: Married with two children in middle and high school
Job: Currently stay-at-home mom, previously an inventory manager with Lands’ End, Spiegel, Sears, and Factory Card and Party Outlet
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Belleville youth football fundraising committee; PTA vice president in Clawson, Michigan; created a farmers market in Clawson, Michigan; volunteer of the year in Clawson, Michigan
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, UW-Platteville
Email or website: None
William R. Monroe
Age: 49
Address: 314 E. Church St., Belleville
Family: Wife Kelly and two children, ages 16 and 14
Job: Owner/chief piano technician at A440-William R. Monroe Piano Services Inc.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Engineering/bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, Michigan Technological University/Eastern Michigan University; wildlife ecology, Montana State University
Email: bill@williamrmonroe.com
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
Bowers: I work in the education industry and assist higher education instructors prepare curriculum that engages the learning experience. This is an asset as a school board member to help foster student learning and prepare them for the future. Past experience: Substitute teaching, volunteer coaching, organizing youth soccer program and serving as president of church board of directors. Ability to collaborate with others.
Fahey: Humbled to be able to serve my community I have called home for the majority of my life. I truly believe with 23-plus years of pediatric nursing experience and after 12 years being employed as Belleville School District nurse, I can offer valuable insight to the School Board.
Johann: President and incumbent to the school board. My career background is business focused and creating a collaborative culture. I am of a generation that matches perfectly with the administration that is forward thinking and progressive, focusing on our children, our community, and our future that allows us to challenge barriers and build the culture for a safe and thriving learning environment.
Keyes: I am hardworking, honest and a team player. I have a bachelor’s degree in business administration and have worked in corporate America as an inventory manager. My family has lived in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis. This diverse background gives me a unique perspective from various school districts. I have always devoted significant time to community volunteer work.
Monroe: I am distinguished from my opponents by my motivation for running — I’m not focused on a particular agenda, or on solving any one issue like the hot-button topic of today’s COVID-related issues. My motivation to run for a school board seat is premised on a long-term investment in my district, and a profound desire to broadly serve my community.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Bowers: The most engaging issue is making sure students are back in the classroom and a safe environment. Due to the pandemic, many students have fallen behind. I want to make sure we do a thorough evaluation of the achievement gap. Then making sure the appropriate remediation is in place to get students on track. Support of mental health of students.
Fahey: Most important issue is to provide high quality and equitable education which supports all students of every demographic area and address the needs of all students. I will do this by building relationships and working together to completely understand all the issues. I am a no-nonsense, no-agenda and a critical thinker that believes the diversity of thought.
Johann: Equity — We must ensure that all decisions made are positive for all students and provide them with tools needed to have an equal opportunity to be successful. That requires districts to understand the unique challenges and barriers faced by individual students or populations of students. To achieve equity we must look at monetary allocating, academic standards, and academic content.
Keyes: I am concerned for our student’s mental health, declining grades and the increasing education gap caused by virtual learning since March of 2020. I am an advocate for in-person learning, allowing families a choice in which education platform fits their needs. This belief is based on the current evidence based medical data.
Monroe: The most important issue in this election is the desire of the school board to listen to the advice and information presented, and make decisions based upon that information, rather than upon personal biases. I believe we need to be better at respecting our educators and acting upon information provided by experts in their respective fields, teachers and administrators.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Bowers: The district needs to be prepared for the flexibility of offering online learning and an emphasis on technology to prepare students for the future. More opportunities for the students to build skills in the trades. Offer a better path for students who plan to continue their education by earning credits before attending a four-year university or technical school. Prioritize broadband.
Fahey: I would lobby to bring vocational education back to public schools. Support high schools to develop career pathways and vocational training. This will not only benefit individual students but also Wisconsin’s economy and manufacturing sector.
Johann: Future stability funding and special-needs education funding. Every year every district faces many uncertainties when it comes to their budgets. Less/uncertain funding means smaller staffs, fewer resources, and a lower number of services for students. The current budgeting model is not sustainable that is used by our state and federal governments, and because of this future planning/needs becomes nearly impossible.
Keyes: Increase high school funding for skilled trades. The demand for skilled work is high. Our elected officials need to ensure that students who choose to attend college are prepared. College preparatory curriculum needs additional funding and we must ensure students are prepared for standardized tests. Lastly, we have suffered through virtual learning without appropriate broadband coverage in our state.
Monroe: If I could get a single issue in front of the governor and state Legislature, it would be to begin working to reverse the trend of decreased funding for public schools. Funding cutbacks and loss of resources have forced our educators to take on multiple roles in the schools, distracting them from their primary role of educating our children.
Candidate Q&A: Oregon School Board
Four candidates are vying for an open seat on the Oregon School Board in the Feb. 16 primary. The top two vote-getters will move on to the April 6 election. The term is for three years.
Joshua King
Age: 46
Address: 150 Jwana Circle, Oregon
Family: Married with two Oregon High School students
Job: Vice president of marketing
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former Naval officer, Boy Scouts, youth football coach
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology, Louisiana State University-Shreveport; master’s degree in business administration, University of New Orleans
Email: joshking4osdboard@icloud.com
Mary A. Lokuta
Age: 54
Address: 624 Sumac St., Oregon
Family: Married with two children, an Oregon High School sophomore and an Oregon High School graduate
Job: Director of regulatory affairs, Stratatech Corp., a Mallinckrodt Company
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: PhD in medical pathology, University of Maryland at Baltimore in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University; bachelor’s degree in biology, Saint Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania
Website: facebook.com/votemarylokuta
Sheri Pollock
Age: 54
Address: 815 Liliana Terrace, Oregon
Family: Married with one son, an Oregon High School freshman
Job: Director of the Bureau of Enterprise Solutions, Department of Workforce Development
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former member of Law Related Education Committee, State Bar; former Oregon High School mock trial attorney coach
Education: Law degree, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in social science/emphasis political science, Carthage College
Email or Website: pollocksheri@gmail.com, www.sheri4oregonschools.com, facebook.com/sheri4oregonschools
Aaron Zitzelsberger
Age: 45
Address: 709 Foxfield Road, Oregon
Family: Married with two children at Prairie View Elementary
Job: International grants manager, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Oregon School District Boundary Committee (2019); Oregon School District Start and End Time Working Group (2019); United Way of Dane County’s Campaign Cabinet (present); member of Wisconsin Harbor Advisory Council (present); and board of directors of Madison International Trade Association (present)
Education: Law degree, William Mitchell College of Law; bachelor’s degree in political science, UW-Madison
Website: facebook.com/aaron4oregon
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
King: I come from a family of career public school educators, served my country as a Naval officer in combat operations and now lead innovative medical technology companies. I bring an unbiased, critical eye that can enhance transparency of school operations, return the standard practice of public voting to the board and help set OSD apart in academic achievement.
Lokuta: Far from a one-issue candidate, I believe in student-centered learning, equity and inclusion initiatives, recruiting and retaining quality educators, and responsible financial stewardship. I’ve had the privilege of spending countless hours volunteering in our schools seeing the incredible impact of teachers on students. Professionally, I’ve cultivated the ability to listen, learn and collaborate with diverse stakeholders to solve complex issues.
Pollock: I am the only candidate with experience advising and representing education leaders. As legal counsel at the Department of Public Instruction, serving three administrations, I regularly worked with school attorneys and boards on nearly every issue local school boards face. As co-incident manager, I have led a large public agency through two major business disruptions, including the current pandemic.
Zitzelsberger: What differentiates me is my work on important issues OSD faces, now and in the long-term. I participated on the OSD Attendance Boundary Task Force as well as the School Start and End Times Work Group. Participating in these groups gave me insight into what must be done to bring people together to craft effective solutions all stakeholders can support.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
King: Safely returning our children and teachers to in-person school is the most important issue we have today. Researchers and many other public schools have demonstrated the ability to open safely backed by substantial data, mitigation protocols and continued testing guidance which are ready to implement so that all students can reclaim lost time, especially those needing individual attention.
Lokuta: Making sure our community understands this election is about choosing a board member who believes that all kids should feel safe, heard, respected, valued, and see themselves in the curriculum. I support equity and inclusion initiatives and understand the critical role the board plays in setting our values as a district and bringing our community together, not driving it apart.
Pollock: The most important issue is choosing a person that will effectively collaborate with others to address the demands of recovery from the pandemic; ensure equitable, inclusive and safe schools for students and staff; and, retain and attract high-quality educators. My professional experiences collaborating with and leading diverse groups on contentious issues prepare me well for this.
Zitzelsberger: The biggest challenge we face is our ability to manage the effects of the pandemic in a way that ensures students receive the highest possible quality education and that we minimize the learning gaps resulting from students not being in the classroom. A comprehensive plan to effectively address educational gaps, regardless of whether they return to the classroom, is essential.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
King: COVID-19 has exposed the need for decentralized, digital learning channels so students can access effective content to supplement, enhance and accelerate traditional in-person education. Resources to acquire or develop digital content to advance STEM and computer science learning will prepare our students to contribute to the tech economy and provide alternative options where brick-and-mortar education is not possible.
Lokuta: State aid and the property tax levy account for over two-thirds of our district’s revenue sources and allow us to provide support and resources for our kids and educators. I strongly encourage our state’s elected leaders to work together to prioritize funding for K-12 schools as we come through this pandemic to address needed special education and mental health support.
Pollock: Fair and adequate funding for schools modeled after then-state Superintendent (Tony) Evers’ “Fair Funding For Our Future” proposal. Current funding models pit taxpayers against teachers and families and still leaves schools underfunded, unable to do everything we expect them to accomplish. Fair funding ensures adequate resources, regardless of zip code, further enabling our district’s fulfillment of our mission and values.
Zitzelsberger: As schools emerge from the pandemic, increased financial resources as well as expanded flexibility in curriculum and planning will be essential to address educational gaps resulting from students not being in the classroom. The challenges for each school and student are unique and will require individualized planning. The governor and Legislature should act to provide essential funding and flexibility.
Candidate Q&A: Middleton-Cross Plains School Board
Three candidates are running for an open seat to represent Area IV on the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board with the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 16 primary moving on to the April general election. The term is for three years.
Katie McCallum
Age: 37
Address: 1305 Boundary Road, Middleton
Family: Married with three children
Job: Stay-at-home mom
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Commissioner and chair of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, 2016-2019
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison
Email or Website: facebook.com/katiemccallumwi
Gail Shepler
Age: 51
Address: 7509 Voss Parkway, Middleton
Family: Married with two children
Job: Full-time parent and former first-grade teacher
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Executive committee member and operations committee co-chair for nonprofit Reading to Kids; classroom and PTO volunteer at Elm Lawn Elementary School
Education: Master’s degree in education with social justice focus, UCLA; bachelor’s degree in psychology, Smith College
Email or Website: facebook.com/gailforschoolboard
Matthew Thompson
Age: 19
Address: 6120 Century Ave., Middleton
Family: Single
Job: Paid organizing intern at Leaders Igniting Transformation
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Clark Street Community School Governance Board and Dane County Board Finance Committee
Education: UW-Green Bay, Clark Street Community School
Q&A
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
McCallum: I’m uniquely engaged with parents and staff from all over the district, and I make it a point to listen to different experiences so that I can represent a broad range of viewpoints. I’ve engaged with the district on many levels, including serving on the internal boundary committee. I have a strong understanding of how the district operates and what we can do to better serve our students.
Shepler: I feel my experience as a social justice educator and the fact that I am the parent of two children currently enrolled in our district make me uniquely qualified to understand both the teacher and parent perspective on the issues that are facing our district today.
Thompson: My recent experience as a student having graduated just last year. I know what it’s like first-hand to experience online education and the problems that come with it but I also have other concerns besides COVID-19. I think the district should still pursue its schools around racial equity and should pursue a goal of student-centered learning across the district.
What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
McCallum: Without a doubt, getting kids back in school. Elementary students are poised to go back under a hybrid model, meaning two days of in-person school a week. There is uncertainty surrounding when older grades will return, and when all kids will be back in school full time. We need leaders who will make a plan, take action, and communicate effectively with parents and the community.
Shepler: COVID-19 has changed not only how students learn, but the role of caregivers in the learning process. Unfortunately, an increase in responsibility has not led to an increase in influence. Parents don’t feel heard. Surveys, listening sessions, and parent and student involvement in district academic planning are some ways to make sure they have an outlet for their ideas.
Thompson: COVID-19 is an important issue in this election. I approve of the superintendent’s current plan allowing parents to choose whether to go online or in-person. However, I want to make sure that safety practices provide protections for staff members and students alike. Teachers shouldn’t have to choose between their health and a job.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
McCallum: We face a projected $373.1 million deficit as we look toward the 2021-23 state budget, so I would first lobby to bring our overall spending in line with revenue while prioritizing education spending. Districts need funding to offer tutoring programs for students who have lost significant instructional time, and to cover expenses related to protecting students and staff from COVID transmission.
Shepler: COVID-19 and the resulting virtual learning has led to vastly different experiences from student to student. The governor and Legislature should provide schools with grants to hire additional paraeducators and specialists next year to address the academic and social/emotional needs of each student. Teachers alone cannot provide the individualized attention that will be required.
Thompson: More PPE protection and money for school districts because I think it’s important that for next year to look at opening up safely. The state Legislature, which is fully responsible for lack of leadership in this state, should actually do the work of government and govern. Speaker Vos should stop wasting taxpayer dollars for their unearned paid leave.