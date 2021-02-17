Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent

State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election, which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.

Underly, who had the backing of the state’s largest teachers union, led the pool of seven candidates with 27% of the vote. Kerr, who was backed by Republicans but calls herself a Democrat, came in a close second at 26%.

Underly garnered a large number of endorsements from across the state including the recommendation of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, while Kerr led the group in fundraising and spending according to campaign donations.

“I feel great,” Kerr said in an interview late Tuesday. “We’ve taken one step forward to creating a world-class education system in Wisconsin.”

In a statement released after The Associated Press called the race, Kerr presented her campaign as a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

“I’m pumped,” Underly said after the race was called. “Equity is a big piece of why I ran, and I want to set all students (in Wisconsin) up for success.”