Decomposing human remains found in abandoned Racine home

1634 Taylor Ave - Google Maps

The east side of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue is shown here in 2019.

 Via Google Maps

RACINE — Police are investigating the discovery of decomposing human remains inside a Taylor Avenue home.

050522-NWS-BODY-MAP

The red dot covers 1637 Taylor Ave., where a Racine Police Department investigation began Wednesday after a body was found in a vacant home.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in a written statement RPD officers were dispatched Wednesday to 1637 Taylor Ave. on the report that someone found a deceased, decomposed body inside of a house.

At the residence, officers spoke with employees of Vassh Excavating, who indicated they were at the residence to board it up and secure an open rear door and window.

Inside the house they located the body in an upper unit, Wilcox continued.

The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and an investigation is underway.

Additional details will be released as they become available. 

