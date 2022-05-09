Dells EMS union criticizes 'deplorable' investigation of reinstated public safety director

The union representing Dells area EMS workers is lambasting an investigation into and the reinstatement of Lake Delton’s public safety director, who was cleared last week of wrongdoing after employees levied accusations of sexism, racism and abuse of power.

Daniel Hardman, who is also Lake Delton’s chief of police, was reinstated to his positions on April 27 following the two-plus month investigation, which was conducted by an outside law firm.

In a response Wednesday, International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 5026 issued a letter — authored by President Spencer Nett — criticizing a “deplorable, so-called investigation” and the village’s “exceedingly troublesome decision” to reinstate Hardman.

Local 5026 Vice President Tyler Greenwood also criticized the investigative process and its ultimate result.

In February, Dells-Delton EMS employees issued a “vote of no confidence” against Hardman, who oversees the public safety agency. The union sent a letter, penned by Nett, on Feb. 7 to the Dells-Delton EMS Commission claiming poor working conditions as well as allegations from Dells-Delton EMS employees of workplace harassment, abuses of power, unwanted physical touching, sexism, and racism against Hardman.

“By not affording us a fair or thorough investigation, I think that there’s really only one conclusion that can be made with that,” Nett said in an interview, adding that the outcome showed that the village is “condoning those actions.”

In addition to the vote of no confidence letter, past and present EMS employees submitted independent letters further detailing the allegations. Among the allegations in the letters, one claims Hardman referred to Mexican people as “Cucarachas” (cockroaches in Spanish) and another alleged Hardman repeatedly called an employee with a digestive disorder “Gerber” because the employee could only eat soft food.

“Ultimately, what we’re looking for is better working conditions and justice for the multiple victims that have come forward,” Nett said. “We had all 16 members of our staff sign that initial vote of no confidence attesting to the working conditions.”

Attempts to reach Hardman for comment were unsuccessful.

Village response

Village administrator Tim McCumber refuted allegations made in the union’s latest letter, including claims of coercive tactics to try and get EMS employees to recant their vote of no confidence and that only “select members” of Dells-Delton EMS were interviewed for the investigation by Madison-based law firm Stafford Rosenbaum LLP.

“The allegations being made by the union’s leadership are absolutely false,” McCumber said in an email. “Every single member of the IAFF was interviewed by Attorney (Ted) Waskowski, who was referred to us by the League of Municipalities.”

“The actions by the union’s leadership to attempt to debate a very thoughtful and intentional process through social media is not acceptable and will not be addressed any further,” McCumber added.

Nett said the instances listed in the independent letters had “multiple implicated witnesses,” which he said is another reason why the “integrity of the investigation needs to be questioned.”

“How are you going to say there was no findings when you had 30-plus people come forward?” Nett questioned.

Nett and Greenwood said they are both currently making efforts to prevent resignations from Dells-Delton EMS.

“We have multiple pending resignations,” Nett said. “I have urged my membership to give this time to play out. Let justice do its thing. Let these victims get answers before they make any rash decisions.”

Despite wanting his fellow union members to show patience, Nett said he understands their desire to resign following the investigation.

“They’re in a really hard place,” he said. “Working conditions were bad enough for all of us to speak up, not just with the allegations that were written in the independent letters, but in the vote of no confidence. The overall egregious working conditions that we were forced to go through for years just aren’t acceptable.”

No written report

The union also criticized how the investigation’s findings were delivered orally at a closed session of the Village Board, with no written documentation released. Greenwood feels the absence of a written report displays a lack of transparency that leaves questions unanswered for EMS employees and taxpayers.

“We talk about the transparency in local government being so important and it’s for this exact reason,” Nett said.

Nett added that written documentation would have allowed him and union members to go through the findings and how that would bring justification to the investigation’s outcome. He called the lack of a written report “completely unprecedented,” adding it left union members shocked.

McCumber did not have an exact figure on the village’s costs for the investigation, but predicted it will be around $60,000.

“As a taxpayer, I think it should be very alarming and concerning that taxpayer funds are getting spent on this, but they’re getting no answers,” said Nett. “That’s another thing the village needs to answer for.”

Village attorney Benoit LeTendre, of West & Dunn law firm, defended the strictly oral delivery of the findings. He said that releasing a written report to the public could reveal the identities of people who provided statements in the investigation.

“This in turn could discourage witnesses in future investigations from coming forward and speaking freely with the confidence that their identities will be protected,” LeTendre said in an email.

McCumber agreed with LeTendre’s reasoning and added that only Waskowski knows who spoke for and against Hardman during the investigation and did not reveal anyone’s name or opinion when delivering the findings.

“The practice of delivering an oral report is not unusual when nothing in the investigation rises to the level of criminal activity or egregious levels of impropriety in the work place by Chief Hardman,” McCumber said in an email.

Village meeting

Greenwood said that McCumber displayed a dismissive attitude towards the union when it submitted its vote of no confidence on Feb. 7, claiming that he said “nothing interferes with bowling night.”

When the EMS employees met with McCumber and LeTendre on Feb. 8 — the day Hardman was placed on paid leave — Greenwood claimed they told the members to “imagine how he feels,” referring to Hardman.

“Never once did they (LeTendre and McCumber) acknowledge these claims that we presented to them or their severity, let alone refer to any of us as victims or give us any sort of victim rights,” Nett said. “If anything, they did the exact opposite and shamed the victims.”

LeTendre declined to comment on how Greenwood and Nett characterized the meeting.