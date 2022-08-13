Demand skyrockets in Madison as sweet corn keeps getting sweeter

Vicki Sheldon traveled through rain Friday to pick up two dozen ears of sweet corn for herself, her stepson and her neighbor at Stoneman Family Farm in Fitchburg.

“I buy it twice a week,” she said. “I used to grow it myself, but it’s just so much sweeter here now.”

Sheldon said she’s been buying sweet corn at the farm, also known as Stoneman’s Famous Sweet Corn, for 10 years. In that time, she said, the crop has gotten tastier.

“It’s sweeter,” she said. “We boil it, sometimes we throw it on the grill and I’ll eat it with anything: steak, chicken.”

William Tracy, a professor of agronomy at UW-Madison, has been working with sweet corn since 1984. He said that sweetness is no accident.

Sweet corn used to lose its sugar in a couple of days, while modern sweet corn retains its sugar far longer, he said.

Though these “super sweet” varieties were first introduced in the ‘80s, they took about 20 years to catch on, he said.

“Modern sweet corns don’t lose their sugar so quickly,” he said. “We researched how to accomplish that and offered our solutions to the seed industry, who incorporated it into their breeding program and catalog.”

Tracy has continued working with improving sweet corn varieties, and is currently working on one with a “crunch, like a honey crisp apple.”

‘Through the roof’

Kevin Oppermann, a farmer at Stoneman, said his fields have gotten larger and his work days longer since he took over in 2002.

Sweeter harvests created more client demand, he said.

“Demand for our sweet corn is through the roof, to the point where we’ve been continuously expanding significantly in the last four or five years,” Oppermann said. “Everybody comes here, and there’s no shortage of cars in the parking lot, even at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday.”

Susan Roque has been buying sweet corn her whole adult life, and from Stoneman Family Farm for the past 15 years. The sweetness of the crop is what keeps her coming back, she said.

“It’s gotten better,” she said. “They’ve invented all of these hybrids and improved the sugar content.”

All about freshness

Joe Eugster, co-owner of Eugster’s Farm Market in Stoughton, said sweet corn produced by his farm has seen similar changes. Plus, he’s noticed more Wisconsinites buying produce in general each year.

“There’s definitely more people buying local produce ... our parking lot is full today,” Eugster said. “Our customer base is growing at the farm. And, we sell a lot of corn — people are on average buying six to eight servings.”

Oppermann agreed that his customer base also seems more focused on fresh food.

“People are looking to get out to the farm and see where their food comes from,” he said. “It’s a beautiful setting here ... it’s a picturesque place for people to come out and get their corn.”

Local anomaly

That’s one of the reasons why sweet corn sales are up in the Madison area even as they decline nationwide. Across the country, traditionally popular vegetables like green beans and sweet corn are being replaced by newer trends, like kale and beets, said Paul Mitchell, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at UW-Madison.

From 2010 to 2020, total production of sweet corn nationwide decreased by more than 25%, according to the University of Wisconsin.

“Madison is a growing area in population and doing well economically and people here focus on local foods,” Mitchell said. “We are a local island that is bucking the national trend.”

Tracy suspects that myths about sweet corn have led to decreasing interest in the crop nationwide. Sweet corn, he said, is considered a “starchy vegetable,” leading some to consider it unhealthy. But Tracy said he doesn’t think there’s any truth to that.

“I definitely believe it’s a healthy crop,” Tracy said. “It has the same amount of sugar as an apple, and lots of proteins and antioxidants.

“I think we need to better understand its advantages to people’s health and well-being as related to what stops people from consuming it.”

100 acres

Scott Alsum, co-owner of Alsum’s Sweet Corn in Randolph, has been selling sweet corn for 46 years. He said his business has expanded significantly, despite national trends and thanks to the ever-increasing quality of Wisconsin sweet corn.

When his father started harvesting sweet corn, Alsum said he was harvesting 5 acres of land. Now, Alsum works with 100 acres. An ever-increasing number of places to sell has also helped Alsum expand. The farm sells wholesale, retail, at five roadside stands and at three farmers markets, in addition to selling at their farm.

“The varieties keep getting sweeter and better and it’s such a short season, so people love buying fresh sweet corn,” he said. “The demand has gotten better because of the quality. We keep growing and growing.”