Democrats introduce bills to bolster farmer mental health, agriculture industry

Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a package of legislation to invest in farmer mental health, rural communities, financial support for farmer education and more.

Speaking from the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Evers and the lawmakers announced five bills totaling more than $20 million in investments in the state’s agriculture industry because, “politics aside, the state can do more to help farmers,” the governor said.

The package includes $20 million to help Wisconsin food banks purchase food from producers within the state, in an effort to help fight food insecurity in while boosting the state’s food supply chain.

Another bill would provide $2.6 million for financial assistance for students enrolled in a “meat processing educational or training program” in Wisconsin. The legislation would provide 80% tuition reimbursement for those enrolled in a meat processing program, with a maximum reimbursement of $7,500 per student.

The package also includes $400,000 for a marketing program for Wisconsin-made food products, as well as nearly $1 million in funding for providing food grown in the state to kids at Wisconsin schools and a program to “build connections between farmers and businesses, hospitals and higher ed facilities interested in purchasing local food for their cafeterias.”

Finally, the legislation also includes $784,000 to create a “Regional Farmer Mental Health Program to help increase farmers’ access to mental health support services.” Statewide, Wisconsin dairy farmers continue to grapple with an ongoing mental health crisis as milk prices fluctuate and family farms across the state continue to shutter.

“I wish we could do more,” said Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, who was among those at the dairy expo. “But this is what we can do now.”

Both Evers and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski, who also spoke from the event, expressed tentative optimism that Republican lawmakers would support the efforts. A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, declined to comment, as the Senate was in session Tuesday.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.