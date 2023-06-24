The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of a Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy and the man he fatally shot during a June 16 traffic stop.

William S. Boardman, 61, died after he was shot by Deputy Jonathon Brown, the DOJ said in a statement Friday. Brown has since been taken off patrol duties, per the county department’s policy.

At about 5:55 p.m. June 16, deputies were sent to a residence near Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, Boardman was leaving the home, and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance away, according to the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

During the traffic stop, Boardman turned on his vehicle and began to drive away at high speed with Brown hanging on to the side of the vehicle. Brown fired and hit Boardman, who died at the scene, DCI said.

Brown was not injured, DCI said.

Vernon County deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident, DCI said.

DCI handles investigations of officer-involved critical incidents. Once DCI completes its investigation, it will turn over its reports to the Vernon County district attorney, who will make a decision on whether any charges will be filed.