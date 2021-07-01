Despite recent rain, drought continues for southern Wisconsin heading into hot, dry holiday weekend

Next 12 Hours
Despite recent rain, drought conditions remain for southern Wisconsin heading into a hot and dry Fourth of July weekend, according to forecasters.
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with the next chances for showers and storms not until Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
Madison recorded 4.6 inches of rain in June, with almost all of it coming in a wet second half of the month, though the total still was 0.68 inches below normal. And for all of 2021, Madison has seen 11.78 inches, 6.63 inches above normal.
The 1 to 2 inches of rain in the past week, improved drought conditions from severe to moderate in Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, eastern Green and western Rock counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Southeastern Walworth and Kenosha counties remains in extreme drought, while southeastern Rock, the rest of Walworth, and Racine counties is in severe drought.
The rest of southern Wisconsin remains in moderate drought.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 79 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 56, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 77 and north winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 60, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 89 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 68, the Fourth of July should be sunny, with a high near 92 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 90, 86 and 84, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 70, 69 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller forecasts isolated showers and storms later on Thursday, scattered showers and storms possible Monday, and rain possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Keller said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 79, 76, 88, 92, 87, 82 and 78, and overnight lows around 54, 60, 68, 70, 66 and 61.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 85 at 5:42 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 99 for June 30, set in 1931.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 66 at 11:59 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 43 for June 30, set in 1988.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, giving Madison a final June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total of 4.6 inches, 0.68 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 11.78 inches, 6.63 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 30 is 2.5 inches in 1978.