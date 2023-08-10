POYNETTE — There was a time when this village had a moratorium on building new homes.

In the early 2000s, leaders watched nearby communities like DeForest, Waunakee and Sun Prairie balloon in size. Poynette wanted to avoid a glut of residents that could stress roads, sewers and schools and alter its small town character.

That moratorium expired more than 15 years ago and now this southern Columbia County village's population of 2,598 is about to get a significant boost from a housing project designed to attract people who can't afford a new home in Dane County or want to escape the cycle of paying rent.

Located 23 miles from East Towne Mall in Madison, Point Gardens will feature more than 300 single-family houses on smaller lots than the average Poynette home and will range in price from $359,000 to $419,000. The homes will be wired to accommodate the addition of electrical vehicle charging ports and solar panels and will be 30% more energy efficient than code requires. The project also will include 128 apartments and 12 acres of parkland and will be centered around a grove of trees on the village's northwest side. Over the next 10 years, it's expected to add 1,000 people to the community.

“You get an authentic, small-town experience. You can walk to school, you can walk to downtown and walk to the library," said Craig Malin, who was hired as Poynette's village administrator in 2021. "If you get to 3,500 people you have more businesses, you'll have more restaurants, the high school sports teams get a little better and the marching band gets bigger. Having a couple hundred new kids using our parks would be wonderful.”

The $93 million housing project, which broke ground in March, is expected to receive $9 million in funding for the construction of streets, sewer, and water lines, walking paths and other infrastructure from a newly created tax incremental finance district, which distributes a percentage of the newly increased tax base back to the project if the developer delivers that new tax base. The TIF district could also bring improvements to the downtown and the village's business corridor along Highway 51 with another $21 million in investment in streets, bike paths, park improvements and economic development programs, according to village documents.

Point Gardens could also help grow the Poynette School District that opened a $19 million elementary school within eyesight of the 80-acre development in 2020. The school is the first new building for the district since 1963, said Superintendent Jerry Pritzl, who started as a teacher in the district in 2004. Once completed, the new housing could add "well over 100 students" to the district, which has seen its enrollment fluctuate up and down over the years and is now just over 1,000 students.

"We're excited for it. We have the space to accommodate a lot more students," said Pritzl. " I think the growth of the community is a good thing. The mindset in Poynette has been for a long time to keep things the way they are and be comfortable with what we are. There's a desire now to provide more opportunity in the village for folks and ultimately growth will help accommodate and support new businesses."

Poynette has a Piggly Wiggly and a few convenience stores. The downtown is home to a flower shop and a bar but largely has service businesses such as hair salons, a bank, karate studio and the museum for the Poynette Area Historical Society. A coffee shop is set to open this fall next to the library but the Owl's Nest, a supper Club along Highway 51, is for sale for about the price of a new home in Point Gardens. The True Value Hardware store closed in 2019, three years after the arrival of a Dollar General.

While some remain skeptical about the new housing development, Lucas Walz, whose autobody shop sits on a hill overlooking the construction site, believes an "outside the box" approach by Malin and longtime developer Randy Alexander will pay dividends while maintaining the community's character.

"Poynette’s a tough town. It's been able to sustain itself in this kind of Twilight Zone world of its own identity comparatively to the local communities so people are going to have a hard time with this, and understandably so, because it hasn’t changed in 100 years," said Walz, who is also the longtime president of the Poynette Chamber of Commerce and has lived in the village for nearly 25 years. "I'm hoping the people that want to move here are as energetic of the small town atmosphere as we are. I don’t think you’re going to see any big movie theaters built here any time soon and probably not a Woodman’s either.”

Dane County's population over the past 30 years has increased 53% to nearly 564,000 people with much of that growth in the suburbs. But a number of communities far beyond the immediate Madison suburbs are increasingly becoming options as prices continue to skyrocket and housing inventory remains scarce.

They include Black Earth and Mazomanie to the west, Columbus to the north, Evansville and Edgerton to the south and Lake Mills and Johnson Creek to the east. Meanwhile the Madison Region Economic Partnership estimates that Sauk County is on track to grow by 30% between 2010 and 2035. That effort is being aided by the 2005 completion of making Highway 12 four lanes, which has made the commute to Madison's Far West Side a 20 to 30 minute drive from Sauk City and Prairie du Sac. Those two villages have added a combined 2,000 residents since 2009 and are approaching a combined 8,000 people.

Poynette is the newest entry into the housing game thanks to Malin and Alexander, who both have decades of experience and whose paths crossed years ago in Davenport, Iowa. Malin was the city manager for 14 years and Alexander converted former manufacturing space into condominiums.

Malin was most recently city manager of Seaside, California, but came to Poynette to be closer to family in the Midwest. Earlier in his career he was an assistant city manager in Vernon Hills, Illinois, and spent two years as the administrator of Douglas County in far northern Wisconsin. He's now building a house in Poynette, is a member of the volunteer fire department and can often be seen riding his wooden electric bike he built in 2020.

He also makes baseball bats, rides skateboard and his office in village hall includes a wall-sized photograph he took while climbing Mount Whitney in California four years ago. The office also has a turntable and stereo on which to play his collection of albums that include bands and musicians like Timbuk3, Miles Davis, Dire Straits and the Talking Heads. He also claims to have an encyclopedic knowledge of Upper Midwest punk bands from the 1970s and 1980s.

Now he's using his 35 years of experience in government management to help grow and bring new life to the village based on a plat established nearly 20 years ago and altered by Malin and Alexander.

"The plat they had would have resulted in McMansions being built and not a real neighborhood that had walking paths and a real sense of community," Malin said. "I see this as strengthening the community’s financial capacity, adding business opportunity, making the schools stronger and establishing maybe a n dew way of living that’s more respectful of the environment and more inclusive than what others are pursuing."

Most of the homes, which include bungalows, ranch and cottages, are 1,400-square-feet, single story dwellings with full basements and egress windows. The exception would be the two-story, 1,800-square-foot modern farmhouses that have four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The yards for each house are relatively small and homes are built close to one another, but each will have its own raised backyard garden plot. In the first year, residents will receive vegetable and flower seeds from Burpee and two consultations from the company's garden experts.

"I think it has the ability to grow strong families," Alexander said. "It’s something that will really bring them together. You’ll know who your neighbors are."

Alexander founded the Alexander Company in 1982. Over the past 40 years he has done more than 250 development and redevelopment projects in the Midwest and eastern seaboard including multiple office and apartment projects in the Madison. They include the 62-acre Novation Campus along Rimrock Road; 306 West, a 172-unit apartment building just blocks from the State Capitol; and the redevelopment of a former rail corridor on West Washington Avenue into 125,000 square-feet of office and retail space and 96 apartments.

Alexander, 68, stepped away from the company in 2016 and formed Torque Focused Real Estate, named after his dog. Projects over the last seven years have included churches in DeForest, Madison and Fitchburg and a luxury housing development on Lake Wisconsin.

“I’m always looking for projects. It’s what I know how to do. There's no retirement in my future," Alexander said. "This is about quality of life and affordability."

Shawntel Sandstom opened Green Stem Florals and Gifts in late 2020 in Poynette's downtown after two other floral shops in the village had closed. In June she and her husband purchase a former law and insurance office and gave the building a complete makeover, which included the addition of a walk-in cooler. The shop is now nearly twice the size of the previous location, which is being remodeled into a coffee shop. A few doors down from Sansdtrom's new location, a former bar is being converted into kitchen and bath remodeling businesses but will also include a sandwich shop and bar in the back.

Sandstrom believes the addition of more people and new housing will only strengthen the village.

"We wanted to grow because we knew our community was growing so we took a chance,: said Sandstrom, whose shop has consignment items from 30 area vendors. "Hopefully we’ll continue to have this domino effect where we have people investing in the buildings and keep growing. If we can do it right it should work. We need to grow our tax base.”

