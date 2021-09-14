Devil's Lake Friends begin fundraising for new multi-purpose building

“I think having welcoming facilities for people to gather in and get orientated with the park and learn about the history and the natural elements is terrific. It’s good to have a starting point and a focal point, and I think it’s great,” Petry said, adding that he would “absolutely” donate to support such efforts.

Greenwood said organizers are in the process of forming a steering committee and would like to find community volunteers to assist with fundraising and participate on action teams later in the project. According to the release, they also aim to include area tribal leaders in the planning.

“I do think that there are so many people who love the park in so many different ways … Getting the whole community involved, I think, would be a plus,” she said.

To volunteer, donate or learn more, contact Greenwood at 608-393-5042 or bgreenwood@friendsofdevilslake.org.

Master plan delayed

The new center’s exact location is yet to be determined. With the park’s current master plan nearly 40 years old, the DNR is developing a new one that will inform the decision and allow for public input.