Devil's Lake State Park grows with 301-acre addition

Wisconsin’s most popular state park just got a little bigger.

The Nature Conservancy announced Tuesday that it has closed on 80 acres of forest adjacent to a 221-acre parcel recently added to Devil’s Lake State Park.

Located on the southwestern edge of the 9,200-acre park, the 301-acre addition will be open to the public and could be used for hunting and wildlife watching as well as hiking and mountain biking trails, according to a DNR memo.

The nonprofit land trust says it has been working for several decades to buy the property, which it was able to do with the help of a state grant.

“We’re thrilled to finalize this rare opportunity to purchase and protect a significant expanse of intact forest and safeguard it from development,” state director Elizabeth Koehler said in a statement announcing the deal. “This acquisition will help maintain habitat for wildlife and a rare plant community that’s part of Wisconsin’s natural heritage, while also offering the opportunity to expand a beloved state park.”

Earlier this year the Legislature’s budget committee unanimously approved spending $1.65 million to purchase 221 acres from the Alex and Alma Steuber Family through the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, which also provided funding for The Nature Conservancy to buy the 80-acre parcel from the same owners.

The mostly wooded land is bordered by Highway 12 to the west, Ho-Chunk Nation land to the south, and the park and conservation land to the east and north.

The land is part of the Baraboo Hills, whose ancient rock outcroppings are ecologically unique to the Midwest and include the largest block of remaining upland forest in southern Wisconsin, which provides habitat for more than 1,800 species of plants and animals.

It also hosts acidic bedrock glade, gently sloping bedrock exposures where thin soil provides habitat for species that typically thrive in the prairies that once dominated the landscape.

Created in 1911, Devil’s Lake is the state’s third oldest park. Located just south of Baraboo and a 45-minute drive from Madison, it is also the most popular, drawing 2.1 million visitors last year with miles of trails and rugged bluffs overlooking a clear lake and sandy beaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.