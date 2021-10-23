DHS expands COVID-19 booster recommendations to include Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

Wisconsin residents with increased risk of exposure or transmission of COVID-19 can now receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses in the state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday.

The health department’s recommendation follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that also allows individuals to get a booster dose from a different company than was provided in their initial vaccination.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer with DHS, said the new guidance does not recommend that individuals seek out a booster dose from a different company than the one that provided their initial vaccine, but does allow for the “mixing and matching” of doses.

He added there is no evidence that any specific combination of vaccine doses is more effective than others, while clinical data has shown that all three doses have been used in some combination successfully and safely.

“The rationale behind the allowance of mixing and matching of doses was to provide more flexibility, but I would say that the bulk of the data, the main data presented, was for booster doses in the same category — so I as a clinician I would say that would be the default and the primary recommendation would be to use the same product for all three doses or two doses if it’s Johnson & Johnson,” Westergaard said during a media briefing Friday.

Officials have already recommended booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people who already got two Pfizer doses.

Under DHS’s new guidance, certain populations can receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for individuals age 65 or older, long-term care residents and people age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions including cancer, diabetes, pregnancy or heart conditions. People age 18 or older with increased risk for COVID-19 exposure, including first responders, education staff, corrections workers and others are also encouraged to get a booster.

Individuals age 18 and older who received the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster at least two months after their primary vaccine dose.

Stephanie Schauer, DHS’ Division of Public Health immunization program manager, said the state continues to prepare to begin administering pediatric vaccines to children ages 5 to 11, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration and CDC.

“Should that come to fruition we will have vaccines in the state,” Schauer said. “It’s important to remember that vaccinators need to have a number of steps in place before they can actually start vaccinating.”

Schauer said the state will be looking at the state’s existing network of more than 2,000 vaccinators for pediatric vaccines, including local health departments, pediatricians and pharmacies. She added some schools are planning on-site clinics either during or after school hours.

“I think it’s going to require a broad network of vaccinators to go ahead and continue vaccinating not only pediatric patients, but also all of the other individuals who were either prevented from primary series or are now maybe eligible for boosters,” Schauer said.

As of Friday, more than 57% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 55% of residents having completed their vaccine series.