Diamond, 31-year-old Andean bear, dies at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo lost a member of its family last week.

Diamond, the 31-year-old Andean bear, was euthanized due to complications from cancer, the zoo announced Friday.

He was the third-oldest Andean bear in North American zoos. Diamond was an amazing ambassador for the Andean bear species, the release said.

He greeted everyone with what could only be described as a bear smile, then a look that asked, “Do you have a treat?” that no one could resist.

His keepers will miss how he ate peanut butter sandwiches in prayer position, that he always slept with one leg straight in the air, and, when asked to target to a hand, he would kiss it every time.

A long life

Diamond came to the zoo in 2004 with a breeding recommendation with fellow bear, Hallie. While they did produce several cubs over the years, none survived past a few days.

When Hallie died in 2015 at age 29, Diamond called and searched for her for months.

In 2016, the zoo brought in Nora as a companion for Diamond. While love was in the cards for Diamond, Nora preferred to stay friends. They often sat next to each other when one was on exhibit and one was in the off-exhibit area, giving each other kisses through the mesh.

Nora died in 2020 at age 28.

Diamond was an expert at any puzzle feeder his keepers gave him, zoo officials said. He could figure them out in less than a minute and the next time he had that feeder, he remembered the system he used the last time.

Diamond had a great love of food; he was affectionately nicknamed the “garbage disposal.” Diamond loved to train with his keepers and later in life he even perfected a hand-injection behavior for exams and a nail trim behavior, proving that you can teach an old bear new tricks.

Diamond survived skin cancer, the laser treatment that went with it and the after-therapy two times in the past two years. He was a symbol of strength and perseverance, zoo officials said. The bond between him and his keepers grew even stronger during these times.

As with all animals in human care, they outlive their wild counterparts due to care by keepers and vet staff, no risk of poaching, habitat loss or starvation. Andean bears in the wild usually only live to be 20 but Diamond lived to be 31-and-a-half years old.

