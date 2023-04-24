When the clouds cleared from the southern Wisconsin sky late Sunday, it provided a rare opportunity for those still up to experience the aurora borealis.

Commonly referred to in this part of the world as the northern lights, the show is the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But when do they occur?

Well, NOAA has a website that provides a 30 to 90 minute forecast of the location and intensity of the aurora. Another page gives the probability of the lights being seen tonight or the next night. Both include helpful colored maps that show the reach of the auroras.

NOAA also has a 27-day Space Weather Outlook Table, a numerical forecast of key solar-geophysical indices that show when an aurora may be more visible.

However, while predicting when the lights will occur and their intensity has improved greatly over the years, conditions can quickly change. Other weather factors, particularly cloud cover, can severely reduce the ability to see the lights and their ranging colors.

In addition, there are a number of mobile apps that also track and predict the northern lights.

