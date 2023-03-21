Tickets to see Jane Goodall speak Sunday on the UW-Madison campus were claimed within 90 minutes, but those who want to hear the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees can still do so via livestream.

The acclaimed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist is speaking at 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series event in Shannon Hall at the Memorial Union.

The lecture, "An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall: Inspiring Hope Through Action," will include a 90-minute speech and Q&A.

Students used a promo code, which they got via email, to claim tickets on March 6. While there won't be an overflow room, those interested in the event can register for the livestream at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

On the day of the event, ticket holders have until 6:45 p.m. to take their seats, after which any open seats will be given to non-ticket-holders on a first come, first served basis.

The theater seats 1,165 people.

Goodall, 88, author of "My Friends, the Wild Chimpanzees," was the first scientist to observe human-like behaviors in chimpanzees, and will share her story and hope for the environmental future.

She was the first primatologist to see the animals making and using tools and eating meat. Her findings challenged conventional notions about primates and provided evidence for the evolutionary relationship between humans and chimpanzees.

In 1991, Goodall founded Roots & Shoots to bring together youth from preschool to university age in more than 60 countries to work on environmental, conservation and humanitarian issues.

She founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 2002. The nonprofit preserves wildlife by protecting chimpanzees and restoring damaged habitats.

In 2021, she wrote "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times," which chronicles her career and her optimism that humans will join together to protect the environment.

In a 2019 interview with The Washington Post, she said, "My job now is to try and help people understand every one of us makes a difference. And cumulatively, wise choices in how we act each day can begin to change the world.”

More information is available at union.wisc.edu/goodall.

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'