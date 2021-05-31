Diet low in certain proteins may fight obesity, diabetes, UW research suggests

Restricting dietary intake of certain amino acids may reduce obesity and diabetes while increasing longevity, even though many athletes build muscle and derive other health benefits from supplements of the compounds, UW-Madison research suggests.

With cookout season underway, the findings are especially relevant in Wisconsin. Bratwurst and sausage have some of the highest levels of the protein building blocks involved, known as branched-chain amino acids.

Studies by campus scientist Dudley Lamming, mostly conducted in mice, point to a possible way to help ward off type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions associated with being overweight or obese, as more than two-thirds of American adults are.

Reducing consumption of branched-chained amino acids, or BCAAs — used by some athletes to boost performance — improves metabolic health and lifespan, at least in mice, Lamming said. Some studies in people suggest it may do the same in humans.