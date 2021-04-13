‘Dire shape’: UW-Madison pushes for money to replace Humanities Building

Crumbling concrete, rusted rebar and falling facades were among the selling points on a campus tour Monday designed to shore up support for the University of Wisconsin System’s more than $1 billion request to repair or replace aging facilities.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and interim System President Tommy Thompson showed off one of the university’s biggest eyesores, the Humanities Building at the corner of University Avenue and Park Street.

The university intends to replace Humanities with a new, $88 million building a block away at the corner of Johnson and Park streets, with a quarter of its cost covered by fundraising and the rest coming from taxpayer-supported borrowing.

Securing state money in the 2021-23 state budget for the project is key to UW-Madison’s long-term plan to demolish the Humanities Building by 2030. Repairing the brutalist-style building would cost about $70 million alone.

“Would anyone in their right mind put $70 million into this building?” Thompson asked.