Someday, when Tina Tran has a legislative internship as part of her public policy studies at UW-Madison, she hopes it’s with a Wisconsin legislator who cares about conservation.

That’s an aspiration she’s gained this summer in another internship, as one of 10 Wisconsin undergraduates participating in a Diversity in Conservation program from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin. The internship, which wrapped up Friday as students gave presentations summing up their experiences over the previous 10 weeks, is designed to introduce students to career pathways in the field of conservation and encourage more diverse voices in the profession.

For Tran, who enters her junior year at UW-Madison this fall, that meant working alongside the professional staff of Gathering Waters, which supports more than 40 land trusts across Wisconsin.

“Going into this internship, I really didn’t know much about conservation,” said Tran, who was born in Vietnam and grew up in Minnesota. “Just being able to learn about what a land trust is was a good start — and to see how much work it takes to protect all of these preserves and parks. … Everyone is so passionate about their job.”

The Diversity in Conservation internship was designed, in fact, to find bright students like Tran who might also discover a new passion for the conservation field.

“In the conservation field,” said Caitlin Williamson, who helps run the NRF internship program, “we really need to do better to prioritize diversifying — because the conservation sector has been so homogenous, and really behind, compared to other fields, in terms of diversity.”

“NRF’s work with diversity, equity and inclusion started in 2017, and of course 2020 was a huge shift for the world,” as discussions of racial justice came to the forefront with the Black Lives Matter movement, Williamson said. Because the NRF has such a vast statewide network with nonprofits committed to conservation, developing an internship program for future professionals seemed like a natural fit, she said.

Students who apply for the internship don’t need a previous background in conservation.

“That was really important to me,” said Williamson, director of conservation programs for the NRF of Wisconsin. Student majors in the program have ranged from pre-med to engineering to political science and more.

“Part of the goal is to get them to see that conservation is a possibility for them, and (that) in any type of field you’re in, you can get into conservation — in policy, communications, medicine, human health. It’s great to see students who are majoring in wildlife ecology, for example, but also so many other fields.”

Professional training

The Diversity in Conservation internship includes a full-time summer job, but also professional training, support and follow-up as students complete their undergraduate degrees and move on to the next steps.

“Something that I really appreciate about the NRF program is that I really think they’re committing themselves to the work that goes into supporting people from diverse communities,” said Arianna Barajas, a UW-Madison senior who served in an NRF internship this summer at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo.

“It’s not just, ‘Here’s an internship.’ It’s ‘We’re going to help you develop professionally. We’re going to give you the resources you need to not only understand what you want to do it, but how you can do it.’ Because it’s not an easy field to break into.”

The internship started as a pilot program in 2021 with three students from Lawrence University. Two are currently pursuing careers in conservation. UW-Madison then joined, and the program grew to seven interns in 2022. This year, 10 interns were selected from Lawrence, UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee.

‘So much interest’

“We are seeing so much interest from students. We had nearly 70 applications this year,” Williamson said. “And it’s a relatively new program, so we’re hoping the word will get out even more.”

The students work four days a week, then meet on Fridays as a group for lectures, career training and field trips. They receive a stipend of $6,000 raised by NRF from host organizations and donors, which works out to about $15 an hour, Williamson said. “It was really important for us to pay them something.”

At Gathering Waters, headquartered on Madison’s Near East Side, Tran has worked on projects such as writing articles on conservation impact and promoting Land Trust Days events, designed to celebrate natural lands and invite more citizens to come experience them.

“I’ve been able to get outside, go to a couple of sites, learn the history there and see what people are doing to preserve those natural areas,” she said. “Gathering Waters is a small group of people, and they just do so much — they have so many hats on, and it’s incredible how much they get done.”

Drawn outdoors

Tran grew up 30 minutes north of the Twin Cities, where she gained an appreciation for the outdoors by playing a lot of sports like baseball, softball and tennis. She came to UW-Madison sight unseen and instantly fell in love with the wooded campus and the lakes.

“One thing that I’ve realized this summer is (the beauty of) the landscape of Wisconsin, the preserves and the natural areas that this state has,” said Tran, who is double majoring in political science and geography with a certificate in public policy. “I honestly was surprised how beautiful it was.”

When she saw a posting for the NRF internship, she liked that it was designed “for people who come from historically underrepresented groups”.

“I came from this very small town that wasn’t very diverse. So being outside as well as working with a diverse work community is what really drew me in,” she said. “I like that they’re making this effort to include people from different backgrounds.”

Finding a passion

Barajas, whose parents are from Mexico, grew up in suburban Chicago but learned to love nature during summer bike rides with her older brother. The two of them would ride to an urban park and look for snakes and other reptiles, her brother’s passion.

Her brother went on to become a veterinarian, a path Barajas also considered until she found wildlife ecology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she had a profound realization about how important it was for her to be outdoors, she said.

For her internship at the International Crane Foundation, Barajas lived on-site in the intern dorms and was exposed to so many conservation tasks that she had to start keeping a list, she said.

She joined teams surveying and documenting behaviors of sandhill cranes and whooping cranes, learned to use radio telemetry to locate birds, removed invasive species and did outreach with the public.

“It was a lot, honestly, but I’m very grateful that I was given the opportunity to do so much,” she said. The hands-on work she did convinced her that her career goals are headed in the right direction for her.

Need for diversity

But Barajas is candid about how more diversity is needed in her future professional field.

“I’m so happy to see these conversations brought into the field, because I do think it’s necessary,” she said.

In conservation, “a lot of these (projects) can’t move forward without the community. And when you look at what demographics are currently represented in this field, you’re only going to be catering to certain communities,” she said. “We need more diverse individuals in the field so we can get these perspectives and people who can truly represent the community.”

“I also just think that people from diverse backgrounds deserve to have a space in this field,” she said. “Sometimes it’s allowing people to delve into their own passions. I really love this field. I can’t wait to get into the things that I’m passionate about.”