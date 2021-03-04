DNA, footwear impressions helped in arrest of intruder who killed Columbia County homeowner, officials say

He said that he came upon the farmhouse and went around back into the residence through the basement. He said that he was trying to be as quiet as possible and feel his way around in the dark, but then Wolf came running down the stairs while drawing a gun.

Kijewski said he fired his gun at Wolf, saw Wolf hit the ground, saw blood coming from Wolf, and took off running. He said that he had never been to the residence before, or even in Columbia County. According to the complaint, he also admitted that the firearm from his residence was the one he used to shoot Wolf.

Brandner said that Kijewski acted alone.

“Early on through the investigation, we were able to clear Sarah, her family, her family and any other associates that were related or knew or worked with either Keith or Sarah,” he said. “This turned out to be a random homicide. It was a person who was not known to the family, to us or even has really been in Columbia County in the past.”

Columbia County officials have been working with Juneau County officials to tie Kijewski to an armed robbery that occurred a few hours after the homicide.