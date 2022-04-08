DNA helps lead to arrest in theft of 19 kegs of beer, cash from Racine County brewery

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly was involved in the theft of 19 kegs of beer and more than $1,600 from 1 of Us Brewing, 8100 Washington Ave.

Kawakte Francis, 42, of the 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

He is the second person charged for the robbery. DeAndre Lee Blair, 44, of the 1200 block of Marquette Street, was charged in December with two felony counts of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, uttering a forgery and fraud against a financial institution between $500-$10,000 and six felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 3, officers were sent to 1 of Us Brewing for a burglary.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the owner who said that he received a phone call from a neighbor stating the side door of his business had been smashed out. He drove to the business and saw a rock had been thrown through the glass side door. He walked through the business and said the safe had been emptied out and $1,613.80, two checks made out to the business and a checkbook were stolen. Nineteen kegs of beer and three cases of Duck Life beer were stolen, totaling $2,3750 in value.

While collecting evidence, officers found blood on the inside of the door. The owner also said that a bowl and fork that were in the fridge had been taken out during the robbery. Fingerprints and swabs for DNA were taken.

During the investigation, an officer was advised that a fraudulent check had been cashed at Taylor Mart, a convenience store at 1813 Taylor Ave.

It was identified as one of the stolen checks, and it was cashed out for $812.

Upon making contact with the woman who cashed the check, she said that she was trapped into it. A vehicle containing three men approached her and asked if she wanted to make some money. They took her to Taylor Mart, filled out the check for her and had her go inside to cash it.

She said one of the men claimed he and some friends “went out and robbed something;” when asked what they stole, he stated “a bunch of beer ... cases and cases of beer.”

She reported having seen the men unloading several kegs of beer from their vehicle and stacked them in a shed.

On March 17, an officer advised that the DNA samples taken from the bowl and fork belonged to Francis.

On March 18, an officer made contact with Francis at the Racine County Jail. Francis had been arrested in January for allegedly driving a stolen car on the wrong side of the road in Caledonia; burglarious tools were reported to have been found in the vehicle.

Francis said he was aware of the burglary, but because he had read about it in the newspaper. When asked why his name might have come up during the investigation, he said it was possible because “of people that were handing out checks trying to get people to sign checks.”

He claimed he had never been near the business and provided an alibi for the night, that he had been with a woman. The officer, though, was unable to locate the alibi or verify she existed, and Francis said he did not know how to get in contact with her.

Francis was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.