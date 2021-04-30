DNR cites Enbridge for failure to report 2019 Fort Atkinson pipeline leak

Wisconsin environmental regulators say Enbridge Energy violated state law by failing to promptly report a 2019 leak from a pipeline near Fort Atkinson and could face millions of dollars in potential fines.

More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the Canadian pipeline company filed with state and federal authorities.

The Department of Natural Resources this week notified the company that it violated two sections of state code by waiting more than 15 months to report the leak.

The DNR has scheduled a May 17 conference with Enbridge to discuss the alleged violations, which the agency said will determine its enforcement decision. Violations can be punished with fines of up to $5,000 per day.

Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner acknowledged the violation notice and said the company continues to “work collaboratively with the DNR on reviewing and, as needed, improving our reporting processes.”

The 20-inch pipeline -- one of several Enbridge lines that cross Dane County -- runs from Manhattan, Ill., to a terminal near Edmonton, Alberta and carries “diluent,” a petroleum product used to thin crude oil for transportation.