DNR extends comment deadline on Enbridge Line 5 environmental review

Wisconsin environmental regulators have again extended the deadline for comments on the review of Enbridge Energy’s proposed relocation of an oil pipeline through northern Wisconsin.

The Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that it is reviewing more than 10,000 written comments on its draft environmental impact statement on plans to bypass the Bad River Reservation with a new pipeline.

Nearly 300 people attended a nearly 10-hour online hearing last month where most spoke against the project.

Released in December, the review has drawn criticism from environmental groups, tribal governments and thousands of people who say it is incomplete and riddled with errors.

The DNR says extending the comment period is reasonable given the project’s complexity and the amount of information and “hopes the extended comment period will provide the public with ample time” to comment on the more than 700-page document.

Written comments on the environmental review can be submitted through April 15.

An Enbridge spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the extension.

As a result of a lawsuit, the Canadian pipeline company wants to remove a 12-mile segment of its Line 5 pipeline and bypass the reservation with about 41 miles of new pipe through Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.

According to the draft environmental review, the $450 million project would cross some 185 waterways, including the Bad River, and temporarily disturb about 135 acres of wetlands.

The company says the line, which transports an average of 540,000 barrels a day between Superior and southwestern Ontario, is a key piece of energy infrastructure, delivering crude oil and natural gas liquids to terminals in Michigan.

Opponents say the project endangers waters, including Lake Superior, and goes against warnings from international scientists to halt new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Supporters -- including Republican lawmakers, trade unions and the state chamber of commerce -- tout the economic impact and 700 construction jobs needed to complete the reroute.

Have your say Comments on the DNR's draft environmental review of Enbridge Energy's Line 5 reroute can be submitted by email to DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV or by mail to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Line 5 EIS Comments (EA/7), 101 S. Webster St., Madison, WI 53707. The deadline is April 15.

Last year the Madison City Council and Dane County Board passed resolutions opposing the Line 5 reroute, as well as a recently completed expansion of Enbridge’s Line 3 in Minnesota, which connects to a pipeline that cuts through Dane County.

The Wisconsin Legislature last month approved a nonbinding resolution saying Wisconsin’s economy will continue to rely “for many years” on petroleum products and calling on lawmakers to “support continued and increased development and delivery of oil derived from North American oil reserves to American refineries.”

