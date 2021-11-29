DNR finalizing rules limiting some PFAS in drinking, surface waters

After two years of work, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is nearing completion of the first regulations designed to limit the amount of toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking and surface water.

Under the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, the DNR is working to add some fluorinated compounds, collectively known as PFAS, to a list of regulated contaminants in drinking water, groundwater and surface water.

The DNR will hold a public hearing on Wednesday on the first of two proposed drinking water regulations, which target two of those chemicals, PFOA and PFOS. A second hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 on surface water regulations.

The agency is separately working on rules to limit PFOA and PFOS in groundwater and another 12 fluorinated compounds in drinking water.

The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally and build up in the human body, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease and have been shown to make vaccines less effective.

PFAS have been found in private wells and public drinking water systems across the state, including Marinette, La Crosse and Madison.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said it’s safe to drink water with PFOS and PFOA concentrations up to 70 parts per trillion (ppt), though recently released draft documents show negative health effects can occur at much lower levels. Some independent organizations, such as the Environmental Working Group, argue the limit should be just 1 ppt.

In line with recommendations from the Department of Health Services, the DNR’s draft rule establishes a combined limit of 20 ppt for the two compounds in drinking water. It would also require routine testing of municipal and some private water supplies, including mobile home parks and some workplaces.

Systems that exceed the limit would have to install filters or drill new wells.

The DNR estimates the total cost to businesses and local governments would be about $5.6 million in the first year and about $3.9 million per year going forward. Nine municipal water systems are expected to exceed the limits, requiring treatment systems that could cost about $3.7 million per year over two decades.

Tests have found some level of PFAS in all of Madison’s municipal wells, though none above the proposed limits. The city has taken one well offline as a precautionary measure while exploring treatment options.

While the cost of inaction is less certain, the DNR estimates Wisconsin residents could save hundreds of millions of dollars each year in avoided health care costs associated with low birth weight and high blood pressure attributed to PFAS.

The proposed drinking water standards are similar to those adopted by Illinois but less restrictive than those in Minnesota and Michigan.

“It’s a great step in the right direction,” said Laura Olah, executive director of the group Citizens for Safe Water Around Badger.

Olah, who has been pushing for years to get PFAS regulated, said fewer than 1% of the state’s public water sources have been tested.

“People need to have that information to make informed decisions about their health,” Olah said. “To make good decisions you need good information.”

For surface water, the DNR has proposed to limit PFOS, which tends to accumulate in fish, to 8 ppt except in waters “that cannot naturally support fish” or feed other fisheries.

That’s more stringent than Michigan’s regulations but less so than Minnesota’s. It is also four times higher than what a DNR toxicologist last year said would be needed to protect human health.

The proposed limit for PFOA, where the primary concern is ingestion, is 20 ppt in public water supplies, and 95 ppt elsewhere.

The rule would result in about $2.1 million in added costs for about 48 businesses, primarily paper mills, metal finishers, chemical manufacturers and commercial laundries.

The DNR estimates only 23 municipal wastewater treatment plants will need to add PFAS filtration, which could increase the average annual sewer bill by about $2.22 per person. For most plants the only added costs would be testing, which would increase rates by about 90 cents per year.

This fall the Madison Municipal Sewerage District released test results showing water pumped into local streams and rivers contained PFOS and PFOA at levels below the proposed state standards.

Tests have found PFOS at levels above the proposed standard in Lake Monona and Upper Mud Lake. Starkweather Creek had concentrations hundreds of times the limit. The DNR has cautioned anglers to limit consumption of fish from those water bodies.

Industry opposition, political hurdles

Despite broad public support, industry groups have pushed back against efforts to regulate the chemicals, arguing the cost would be too great or that they should be regulated at the federal level.

“WMC has consistently stated that regulation of PFOA and PFOS is warranted based upon the scientific evidence, and WMC believes a national standard is preferable to a patchwork of conflicting state standards,” said Craig Summerfield, director of environmental and energy policy for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state chamber of commerce. “The Wisconsin DNR should pause its current rulemaking efforts for PFOA and PFOS and allow the experts at the EPA to establish a uniform standard to protect public health.”

The EPA in January decided to establish federal limits for PFOA and PFOS, though that regulatory process will take several years.

Scott Laeser, water program director for Clean Wisconsin, said it’s important that the state act quickly even if the federal government is contemplating its own regulations.

“We need these standards so we can start cleaning up the pollution that is out there and prevent more from happening,” Laeser said. “The end goal here is to protect public health and that is the ball we have to keep our eye on.”

Have your say The DNR has scheduled online public hearings on proposed rules to limit certain PFAS compounds in drinking and surface waters. Drinking water standards Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Zoom: go.madison.com/drinking-water-regs Phone: 1-312-626-679, Meeting ID: 899 7886 4201 Written comments may be submitted until Dec. 8 to DNRNR809Comments@wisconsin.gov or mailed to Adam DeWeese – DG/5, P.O. Box 7921, 101 S. Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707-7921 Surface water standards Dec. 10, 1 p.m. Zoom: go.madison.com/surface-water-regs Phone: 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID: 834 6816 3627 Written comments may be submitted until Dec. 15 to DNR105PFASRule@wisconsin.gov or mailed to Meghan Williams – WY/3, PO Box 7921, 101 S. Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707-7921

Both rules will be presented to the DNR’s policy board and to the governor for approval next month before heading to the Legislature, where the Republican-led rules committee could alter or kill the regulations altogether.

“These rules could be stopped simply because of an estimated cost that doesn’t account for the cost of inaction,” Laeser said. “They elevate the cost to industry or whoever the parties responsible are over the benefits of keeping people healthy.”

