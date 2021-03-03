DNR forms committee to advise on wolf plan; to include hunter, farmer, advocacy groups

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is recruiting volunteers for a committee to develop a new wolf management plan after hunters killed nearly twice the quota in a court-ordered hunting season.

The Wolf Management Plan Committee will provide recommendations for a new scientifically and socially supported management plan for the animals, which were removed earlier this year from the federal endangered species list.

The existing plan was last updated in 2007 and aims for a population of 350 wolves, less than a third of the most recent population estimate.

Hunting and trapping groups, wolf advocacy and education organizations and agricultural interests can each have up to six representatives on the committee, which will also include DNR staff and representatives from other government agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and the Ojibwe tribes who retain hunting rights in the northern part of the state.

Applications to serve on the committee must be submitted by March 19.