DNR investigating fatal boat crash on Geneva Lake

GENEVA LAKE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred on Geneva Lake on Saturday morning.

Lt. Drew Starch with the DNR said, “It’s under investigation.”

Both boats have been seized by the DNR and the agency is doing a full reconstruction of the events.

As of Monday, Starch said no tickets had yet been issued.

The crash was reported "in the middle area of the lake, east of Cedar Point," according to an alert from the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency. A 16-foot Sylvan boat with three people on board out of Williams Bay was headed south at about 10-15 mph when it was reported to have been T-boned by a 25-foot Skeeter boat with two people on board going westbound at 30-35 mph.

Alcohol isn't believed to have been a factor in the crash.

A 66-year-old Illinois man was sitting on the deck of the Sylvan when the crash happened, according to police. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. The man's name has not yet been released.

The two other males in the Sylvan were hospitalized at Mercy Walworth because of their injuries, but neither of the men in the Skeeter were reported to have been injured.

Responding to the tragedy were Geneva Lake Police, Town of Linn Police, Linn Fire and Rescue, and Lake Geneva Fire and Rescue.