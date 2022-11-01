 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DNR offering $10M in federal funding to replace contaminated wells

A new state program is offering financial assistance to help Wisconsin residents and businesses replace some of the state’s thousands of contaminated wells. 

With $10 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Department of Natural Resources estimates it can help clean up more than 1,000 wells across the state. 

About 1.7 million people in Wisconsin rely on private wells for drinking water, and the Department of Health Services estimates at least one in 10 wells has high levels of nitrate, a chemical found in fertilizers and manure that is hazardous, especially for pregnant women and infants. 

Wisconsin’s Groundwater Coordinating Council estimates more than 42,000 private wells exceed state standards for nitrate. To replace them all would cost more than $440 million, according to the council’s 2022 report to the Legislature

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, said the program could be a “game changer,” especially in districts like hers where up to one in four wells are contaminated. 

Gov. Tony Evers directed that the ARPA-funded program loosen some of the eligibility guidelines under the state’s existing well replacement program, providing grants to those with higher incomes and lower levels of contamination and dropping a condition that nitrate-contaminated wells could only be eligible if used to water livestock.

“They may qualify under the new requirements,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. 

If climate change is left unchecked, the Lower Wisconsin and more than half a dozen other rivers could become breeding grounds for invasive carp within a generation.

Families and businesses — including churches, day care centers and restaurants — with income of less than $100,000 are eligible, and the grants can be used for wells contaminated with nitrates, arsenic, and some bacteria as well as concentrations of toxic PFAS compounds that exceed state health guidelines. 

The grants can cover up to $16,000 of the cost to reconstruct, replace or cap a contaminated well, install a treatment system or hook up to a public water system. 

The DNR says it received nearly two dozen applications since launching the program on Oct. 3 and on Tuesday announced it has awarded nearly $35,000 to five recipients in Marathon, Portage and Winnebago counties. 

The DNR will continue to accept and review applications until the funding is exhausted. 

For more information and links to application forms, visit go.madison.com/dnr-well-grants

 

PFAS: A selection of State Journal coverage of forever chemicals

PFAS: Wisconsin DNR launches one-stop map of forever chemical contamination
State and Regional

PFAS: Wisconsin DNR launches one-stop map of forever chemical contamination

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The Department of Natural Resources combined information from drinking and surface water monitoring programs, health consumption advisories, and a database of contaminated sites into a single online map

Forever chemicals found in fish from Wisconsin River lakes; anglers warned to limit consumption
State and Regional

Forever chemicals found in fish from Wisconsin River lakes; anglers warned to limit consumption

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services issued a health advisory Tuesday for several fish species in Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin.

Experts leery, DNR mum as Dane County claims success with experimental PFAS treatment
Govt-and-politics

Experts leery, DNR mum as Dane County claims success with experimental PFAS treatment

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The county has not provided data to support the claim but says it plans to expand the pilot to other contaminated parts of the airport.

Wisconsin DNR relaunches effort to limit PFAS in groundwater
State and Regional

Wisconsin DNR relaunches effort to limit PFAS in groundwater

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease.

Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility
State and Regional

Hot potato: PFAS contamination lingers at burn pits as city, county, National Guard contest responsibility

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The sites both drain into Starkweather Creek, which flows into Lake Monona, where health officials have warned anglers to limit consumption of fish. 

Once again, groundwater council calls for action on PFAS, nitrate
Govt-and-politics

Once again, groundwater council calls for action on PFAS, nitrate

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council’s annual report to the Legislature faults the natural resources policy board for failure to enact new groundwater standards recommended by state health experts.

Dane County sues DNR over requirements to keep PFAS out of lakes, streams
Govt-and-politics

Dane County sues DNR over requirements to keep PFAS out of lakes, streams

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The county is asking the courts to strike testing requirements in the permit for stormwater that drains from the airport into Lake Monona through Starkweather Creek, where PFAS contamination has made fish unsafe to eat.

EPA: Almost no safe level of forever chemicals
State and Regional

EPA: Almost no safe level of forever chemicals

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The guidelines released Wednesday are thousands of times lower than Wisconsin’s first drinking water standards for the fluorinated compounds known as PFOA and PFOS, which took effect the same day.

Republican lawmakers to let weakened PFAS regulations take effect for Wisconsin
Govt-and-politics

Republican lawmakers to let weakened PFAS regulations take effect for Wisconsin

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
Mikalsen warned the committee could suspend the standards if the department doesn’t lawfully implement them.

Dane County sues makers of firefighting foam over airport PFAS contamination
Govt-and-politics

Dane County sues makers of firefighting foam over airport PFAS contamination

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
The suit claims the defendants knew since the early 1980s that the chemicals could damage the liver, kidneys and nervous system among other negative health effects.

Not just PFAS: DNR board vote scrapped years of work on 2 dozen other groundwater contaminants
Govt-and-politics

Not just PFAS: DNR board vote scrapped years of work on 2 dozen other groundwater contaminants

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
There was no discussion of new or modified limits for about two dozen other substances, including Trichloroethylene, a common dry cleaning chemical known as TCE, and chromium-6, a carcinogen made famous by Erin Brockovich.

Natural Resources Board kills PFAS groundwater regulations, weakens drinking water standard
State and Regional
top story breaking

Natural Resources Board kills PFAS groundwater regulations, weakens drinking water standard

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
In the face of widespread public support, the Natural Resources Board voted 3-3 with one abstention Wednesday to reject rules to limit certain fluorinated compounds known as PFAS to a list of regulated chemicals in groundwater.

Facing 'substantial' cleanup costs, Dane County looks to sue PFAS makers
State and Regional

Facing 'substantial' cleanup costs, Dane County looks to sue PFAS makers

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that he would introduce a resolution authorizing the county to hire outside attorneys to pursue class-action litigation against manufacturers of fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.

With PFAS cleanup years in the future, National Guard says its moving 'quickly' on Truax investigation
State and Regional

With PFAS cleanup years in the future, National Guard says its moving 'quickly' on Truax investigation

  • chubbuch@madison.com
  • Updated
Testing of groundwater under the base has revealed fluorinated compounds known as PFAS at levels thousands of times above proposed state standards, but the federally-guided process requires years of study, planning and approval.

