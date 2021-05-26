DNR policy board approves first steps to more PFAS regulation; chair presides as Evers appointee awaits confirmation

With its former chairman refusing to give up his seat, Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board approved the first steps Wednesday toward establishing limiting more harmful chemicals in water.

The Natural Resources Board voted 6-1 to approve preliminary hearings required to begin setting ground and drinking water standards for PFAS compounds and other substances that state health officials have said are hazardous to human health.

The hearings, set for June 4, will cover parameters for the new standards and kick off a 30-month rulemaking process within the Department of Natural Resources.

One proposed rule relates to groundwater, the other to public drinking water systems. Both would set numeric enforcement standards for 16 fluorinated compounds known as “forever chemicals” that have been linked to cancer and other illnesses. The groundwater standards would also include six new pesticides.

Drinking water standards would apply to municipal water systems as well as apartment buildings, mobile home parks and businesses with at least 25 employees and would require annual testing as well as steps to remove the contaminants.

The DNR estimates the biannual cost of compliance will be more than $10 million.