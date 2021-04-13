 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DNR seeks comments on wolf management plan, fall hunt quota
0 comments

DNR seeks comments on wolf management plan, fall hunt quota

{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin wildlife officials are seeking public input on how to manage the state’s gray wolf population over the coming decade after hunters killed nearly twice the approved quota in a court-ordered hunt earlier this year.

The Department of Natural Resources will accept comments beginning Thursday on an update of the state’s 1999 wolf management plan as well as comments on the fall wolf hunt.

A newly-formed Wolf Management Plan Committee is expected to begin meeting this summer to craft a new 10-year plan for wolves, which were removed earlier this year from the federal endangered species list.

The committee, whose members have not been named, is to include hunting and trapping groups, wolf advocacy and education organizations and agricultural interests as well as DNR staff and representatives from other government agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and the 11 Ojibwe tribes who retain hunting rights in the northern part of the state.

The DNR plans to release a draft plan for public review in February before seeking final approval from the agency’s policy board sometime next year. The DNR says the plan will be guided by science as well as input from the committee and the public.

The agency is simultaneously working to develop quotas for the next statutory hunting season, which opens in November and runs through February.

Comments can be submitted between April 15 and May 15 through the agency's wolf management plan website.

Hunters and trappers killed 218 wolves -- including four illegally taken -- in less than 63 hours in February, nearly twice the 119 wolves set aside for non-native hunters. 

The hunt prompted criticism from animal rights activists, conservation groups and Native American tribes, though DNR officials said they believe the population of about 1,200 wolves can sustain the losses.

According to a DNR report, 53% of the wolves killed were male, and 39% were adults.

More than 27,000 people applied for licenses, though only 1,548 of the 2,380 who were awarded licenses ended up purchasing tags. The DNR said it conducted 101 investigations during the hunt and issued 14 citations and 31 verbal warnings.

Wisconsin law requires a wolf hunt be held from November through February when federal protections are not in place. The federal government removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list in January.

The DNR initially planned to wait until November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements, but a Jefferson County judge ordered a hunt to be held this winter after a Kansas-based hunting group sued.

A state court of appeals dismissed the DNR’s request to block the order.

BADGER FANS, ATHLETES SHARE MEMORIES OF BARRY ALVAREZ

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC halting all J&J vaccinations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News