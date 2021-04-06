DNR study finds irrigation responsible for draining lakes

According to the study, groundwater withdrawals reduce lake levels by as much as three feet, affecting recreation, fish, plants and water chemistry on Long Lake and a federally endangered plant on Plainfield, which does not support a fish population.

The study found irrigation has lowered Pleasant Lake by up to 6 inches, which is not considered a significant reduction. But it is within 2.5 inches of significant impact.

“Based on current irrigation it is not impacted,” said Adam Freihoefer, the DNR’s section chief for water use. “If there’s new high-cap wells that come into the system -- it’s close to becoming (impacted).”

More than 95% of groundwater withdrawals in the area are connected to agriculture.

Prior to the 1960s, the Central Sands region had about 110 wells that could draw at least 100,000 gallons of water per day, according to the DNR. Today there are about 3,100, each drawing an average of 1.4 million gallons per day.

The DNR says the lakes are affected not by any single well but by the collective impact, a finding in line with previous Central Sands research, and concludes that site-specific management approaches are unlikely to work.

Instead, the report recommends a comprehensive regional strategy.