DNR to move forward with efforts to limit PFAS in ground, drinking water

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board approved parameters for new regulations limiting toxic “forever chemicals” in the state’s water supply.

Wednesday’s vote by the Natural Resources Board will allow the Department of Natural Resources to begin writing regulations to limit the amount of certain fluorinated compounds -- collectively known as PFAS -- allowed in ground and drinking water.

The agency is already in the process of crafting numerical limits for two of the most studied PFAS compounds -- PFOA and PFOS -- based on recommendations from the Department of Health Services.

The new regulations will address 16 additional PFAS compounds, as well as six pesticides, that DHS last year said pose a threat to public health.

Groundwater standards would allow the DNR to identify sources of contamination and force polluters to pay for cleanup, while drinking water standards would require water utilities and other organizations to test and filter water for public consumption, which the DNR estimates will cost more than $10 million every two years.

