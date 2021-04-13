DNR to relax park restrictions; observation towers, playgrounds to reopen

For the first time in more than a year Wisconsin residents will be able to use playgrounds and observation towers, gather in larger numbers and buy refreshments in state parks.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced changes Tuesday set to take effect April 30 at state parks, forests, trails and natural areas.
- Observation towers and playgrounds will be open.
- Capacity for open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor campgrounds will be increased to 100 people.
- Special event capacity will increase to 100, with the potential for larger phased events with a limit of 100 people at a time.
- Stand-alone concession facilities will open to the public at 50% capacity (including staff). Face coverings will be required inside those buildings.
- Volunteer group sizes will be increased to 50 people.
The DNR has reopened Pewits Nest and Parfrey's Glen natural areas, the last of some 34 properties closed last year. All 49 state parks are now open with the exception of Rock Island, which will be closed until May 28 for repairs caused by high water.
While parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, capacity limits imposed last year to ensure social distancing remain in place, which could result in temporary closures at some of the more popular parks, such as Devil’s Lake, Governor Dodge and the Kettle Moraine Southern Unit.
“We may have to close the property down for a couple of hours,” said Missy Vanlanduyt, recreational partnership section chief for the DNR.
Indoor group camps and indoor shelters remain closed until June 1. Office buildings, visitor centers, enclosed shelters and nature centers remain closed until further notice, though some drive-up windows may be open for admission purchases.
The DNR has also not set a date to resume rental of adaptive equipment.
Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear face covering when it’s not possible to stay six feet apart.
A vehicle admission sticker is required to visit most state park properties. Stickers can be purchased online or at individual properties via drive-up window service, electronic sales kiosks or self-registration stations.
In spite of park closures last spring during the early months of the pandemic, park attendance in 2020 topped 21.5 million, an 22% increase over the previous year, according to the DNR.
Researchers at the Wisconsin Policy Forum found across-the-board increases in outdoor recreation and hunting, in many cases reversing years of downward trajectories. Sales of park passes were up more than 42%, while 1.14 million people bought fishing licenses, the most in five years.