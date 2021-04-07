DNR to withhold data on PFAS in wastewater; agreement with WMC allows sampling to continue

Because they do not break down naturally, PFAS accumulate in animal and human tissue and can be spread to farm fields in sludge from sewage treatment plants. PFAS have contaminated soil and groundwater at sites across the state, including Madison, Marinette and La Crosse.

The DNR is in the process of developing water standards for two PFAS compounds, and the Department of Health Services has recommended limits for 16 more. As part of the rulemaking process, those standards will require approval from the Republican-led Legislature.

If the standards are adopted, facilities would have to remove the compounds from wastewater, which the DNR has estimated will cost tens of millions of dollars statewide.

In the lawsuit, WMC argues the agency does not have the statutory authority to test for contaminants when there are no standards in place.

According to the complaint, the sampling program is related to the PFAS rulemaking process, though the DNR intends to test for more than 30 PFAS compounds -- far beyond the approved scope for the rulemaking process.