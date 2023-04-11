While multiple brush fires were reported in south-central Wisconsin on Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned on Monday that there is a very high fire danger for southern and central portion of the state.

Essentially everything south of a line from Eau Claire to Green Bay is under the category of “very high” fire danger, which is second only to “extreme” fire danger, with significant snow keeping the fire danger low in northern Wisconsin, the DNR said in a statement.

The DNR has suspended burn permits in 19 counties, and asks everyone to avoid all outdoor burning.

The latest fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions are on the DNR website.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies and breezy conditions through Friday, with highs in the 70s to low 80s for southern Wisconsin, showers possible starting late Friday, and cooler weather for the weekend.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire.

The DNR said it had responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week, with quick suppression efforts keeping them small.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said it put out a large brush fire that threatened a large commercial building in the 1700 block of Columbus Street.

Multiple units attacked the fire, kept it from damaging the building and getting into a nearby cornfield and had it completely under control within 22 minutes of the initial call. About 10 acres were burned, but the building, Assistant Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was determined to be hot embers falling from a welding operation.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also reported two brush fires that were put out on Monday.

