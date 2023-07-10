A large wildfire in central Wisconsin that drew a massive response was reported to be 99% contained late Monday and smaller than originally estimated.

Initial estimates pegged the fire at about 800 acres but a revised estimate late Monday put the fire at about 400 acres, said Amy Penn, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze, named the "Pallet Fire," started at about 1 p.m. southeast of Coloma along Cumberland Avenue and then spread north of Highway 21. No one was injured but some evacuations had taken place and "a few structures were reported lost" about 75 miles north of Madison.

The fire burned a mix of pine and hardwoods and depending on overnight conditions, could be fully contained by Tuesday morning, Penn said.

"We're in a good place at this point in the evening," Penn said just before 9:30 p.m. from the command center at the Coloma Fire Department station. "We were at high fire danger today its hot and dry and windy. We normally don’t get large fires in the summer. It's unusual."

It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated and what type of buildings were lost in the fire. Officials on the scene reported erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees late Monday afternoon. Several spot fires also occurred ahead of the fire and were suppressed.

"Today’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front," the DNR said in a press release. "Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation due to extended drought. Eleven other wildfires occurred today in DNR protection areas and have subsequently been suppressed."

The response includes 13 DNR engines, 10 bulldozers and one air attack plane along with several local fire departments, including the Coloma Fire Department, where a command center has been established by the DNR's Northeast District Incident Management Team. A nearby Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility provided assistance along with Waushara County Emergency Management.

The DNR's Twitter account, which was providing updates on the fire, reported at 6:30 p.m. that the fire had grown to 500 acres but exploded to 800 acres by 7 p.m. However, those were just estimates, with the size of the fire downgrades after further evaluation, the DNR said.

"After aerial review, more accurate mapping indicated the fire is roughly 400-acres," the DNR reported in a press release issued at about 9:40 p.m. "Lines along the fire perimeter are holding; there are still reports of unburned fuel burning inside the perimeter."