DNR: Wisconsin wolf population declined since hunt but still healthy (copy)

Wisconsin wildlife officials say the state’s wolf population likely fell by almost 20% over the past two years but is not in jeopardy.

The Department of Natural Resources estimates there were about 972 wolves in 288 packs last winter, down from about 1,136 the previous year, prior to a court-ordered hunting season in which state-licensed hunters exceeded state and tribal quotas combined.

This is the second-straight year of decline from a population peak of 1,195 in 2020.

Surveys also showed a decrease in average pack size across the state, which the DNR says is consistent with observations following hunting and trapping seasons.

“Despite the observed decline in wolf population abundance, there are several biological indicators that continue to indicate the Wisconsin wolf population is healthy, biologically secure in the state,” large carnivore specialist Randy Johnson told the Natural Resources Board on Wednesday. “The department is committed to maintaining a sustainable and healthy wolf population in the state into the future.”

The gray wolf is currently on the federal endangered species list.

Adrian Treves, a professor of environmental studies at UW-Madison who studies coexistence of humans and carnivores, questions the estimates and faults the DNR for not sharing its data.

Treves said the agency’s model creates a risk counting individual packs multiple because the areas sampled are too small.

“Since they haven’t released their methods there’s no way to know if they’ve successfully avoided it,” Treves said. “The DNR is doing it backwards: they’re communicating their results before we can see anything.”

Jennifer Price Tack, a large carnivore and elk research scientist with the DNR, said the agency stands behind its methods and its peer-reviewed model has “proved to produce reliable, accurate results.”

Price Tack said the DNR does not release wolf location data because doing so “would undermine basic concepts of ethical hunting and would jeopardize the health and genetic diversity of Wisconsin’s wolf population.”

The state hasn’t held a hunt since February 2021, when hunters killed at least 218 wolves in less than three days.

Johnson said the agency hasn’t done a detailed analysis of localized impacts, but “even in areas where there was concentrated harvest … we still see wolf packs occupying generally the same areas.”

“The sky didn’t fall entirely with that February hunt,” Natural Resources Board member Bill Bruins said.

“Folks can interpret the change as they see fit, but we feel good about this result,” Johnson said. “I would caution reading too much into a single data point between a couple of years.”

Last winter’s hunt was put on hold by a Dane County judge who ruled the DNR must first update its 15-year-old management plan and adopt rules for setting quotas and issuing licenses. That case was dismissed in April, though the DNR has yet to update the plan. Johnson said he hopes to release a draft for public review this fall.

In February a federal judge restored protections for gray wolves across much of the United States after finding the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

Wisconsin law requires the DNR to hold a hunting season from November through February whenever the wolf is not listed as endangered.