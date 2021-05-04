Doctor reprimanded in UW case involving injured baby

"While this matter has been legally resolved, UW Health is aware of the painful reality of this situation, and we continue to offer our deepest compassion to the Mallidi family," Kumlien said.

The medical board has not taken action against Chalifoux, who according to court records argued that Ruscher was responsible for the injury.

The state, which oversees the fund that is generated by doctor fees and covers malpractice payments of more than $1 million for all doctors in Wisconsin, also argued that Ruscher was primarily responsible. That stance could have resulted in a much smaller payment because Ruscher was a UW-Madison employee, for whom there is a malpractice cap of $250,000. But the state ended up settling for the $22.5 million award involving Chalifoux.

A state law limits malpractice awards for non-economic damages, or pain and suffering, to $750,000 in all cases. If that cap didn’t exist, the Mallidi award might have been larger, according to Dan Rottier, the family’s attorney.

The boy, now 5, is blind, can’t walk or speak and will likely function permanently at the level of a 2-year-old, Rottier has said.

