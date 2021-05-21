Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19.
A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
“Getting the vaccine on top of natural immunity really fine-tunes the immune response for maximum protection,” said Dr. Derek Clevidence, a family medicine doctor at UnityPoint Health-Meriter who had COVID-19 and got the vaccine.
Some studies suggest natural immunity from infection can last six months or more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s rare for reinfection to occur within 90 days after initial infection. “However, experts don’t know for sure how long protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity,” the CDC says.
The available COVID-19 vaccines may offer less protection against some variants, such as those first identified in England and South Africa, than against the original pandemic coronavirus, according to the CDC. But studies of people’s sera, the liquid portion of blood, show the vaccines protect against the variants better than natural immunity, the agency says.
“Across studies, antibody neutralizing activity of sera from vaccinated people was still generally higher than that observed for convalescent sera from people who have recovered from COVID-19,” the CDC said in a science brief last month.
Among those previously infected, studies have also found a robust response to even just the first dose of the two-dose vaccines.
Those are all reasons for people who have had COVID-19 to roll up their sleeves once they’ve recovered from their main symptoms, Clevidence said. He was infected in late November, likely from his teenage daughter, and got the Pfizer vaccine in February.
“The vaccine-based immunity ... is more specific; it’s probably going to be more durable,” Clevidence said.
Ricky DeNure, 56, of Albany contracted COVID-19 in October and was hospitalized for 96 days, including at Meriter. He didn’t return home until Jan. 20 and still has some shortness of breath and numbness in his legs and arms.
He wasn’t sure he wanted to get the vaccine. “I was leery about it," he said. "You hear the conspiracy theories."
But after his primary doctor told him he should get it and most of his family did, DeNure received the Pfizer vaccine in March and April. He didn’t have any side effects.
“I feel good about it,” he said.