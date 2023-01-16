 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dodge County hunting for escaped inmate

  • 0
Jessica Grace Shafer

Shafer

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a work-release inmate who failed to return to the jail from a medical appointment Saturday.

Jessica Grace Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket when she left the Dodge County Jail in Juneau for a medical appointment, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shafer was in jail on a contempt-of-court charge. Shafer, who has lived in several places around the state according to the state's online court database, has a history of theft and bail-jumping convictions.

Under Wisconsin's Huber law, qualified inmates sentenced to jail terms may leave the facility for specified times to go to a job or meet other obligations.

Schmidt asked that anyone with information on Shafer's whereabouts not make contact with her but call the sheriff's office at 920-386-3726 or local law enforcement.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Winona Health’s new da Vinci robot demonstration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News